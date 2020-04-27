State of The Texans

Texans to exercise the fifth-year option on Deshaun Watson and continue to work on an extension

Patrick D. Starr

Houston, Texas- The Houston Texans have started their preliminary talks with quarterback Deshaun Watson's representatives on a long term extension. Until that situation is resolved, the Texans will be picking up Watson's 5th-year option on his rookie contract which is worth $17.3 million. 

Watson's rookie deal netted him $3.8 million in 2019. He is currently set to make $4.4 million for the 2020 season.

The Texans have made it clear they are committed to Watson and keeping him with the franchise for the near future. 

Last week, the Texans locked up his left tackle Laremy Tunisl to a three-year extension helping solidify the offensive line for Watson. 

During the draft, O'Brien was asked about the Texans' plan on Watson and if signing him to a revised contract before the start of the season was their plan. 

The Texans have until May 4th to exercise Watson's option but they are not waiting for that deadline. 

"I think any time we can try to get something done with Deshaun would be great," O'Brien explained. "These things take time. I don't want to get into all the details of it. I know there's a lot out there about where we are. We have a great relationship with Deshaun, we have a great relationship with his agent. Very good open lines of communication. Really haven't gotten into the details of anything right now, but obviously we want Deshaun Watson to be the quarterback here for a long time, so we'll see how it all plays out.”

In 38 games over his first three NFL seasons, Watson threw for 9,716 yards, 71 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions. He has also rushed for 14 touchdowns. Watson tore his ACL his rookie season ending his promising start to his career early. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans to sign UT-Chattanooga quarterback Nick Tiano

The Houston Texans continue to add to their free agent list but signing University of Tennessee - Chattanooga quarterback Nick Tiano

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Ross Blacklock on the boards to land rookie of the year honors

Houston Texans defensive tackle Ross Blacklock has the tenth bet odds to win defensive rookie of the year honors.

Patrick D. Starr

Inside Look: Texans Jonathan Greenard's impact with the Florida Gators

A closer look at Houston Texans outside linebacker Johnathan Greenard and his final season with the Florida Gators.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Isaiah Coulter eager to prove the Texans right by selecting him in the NFL Draft

Houston Texans wide receiver Isaiah Coulter want to prove to head coach Bill O'Brien and wide receiver coach John Perry they made the right choice by selecting him in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Ross Blacklock wants to bring a physical presence to the defense

The Houston Texans found TCU Ross Blacklock in their backyard in the City of Houston and now the defensive tackle wants to bring his physical nature to the defense.

Pavithr Goli

Houston Texans NFL Draft Live Blog

The Houston Texans have seven selections in the 2020 NFL Draft which takes place April 23-25 in a virtual setting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patrick D. Starr

SI Draft Tracker

Texans sign free agent long snapper Anthony Kukwa

The Houston Texans continue to add to their roster and have signed free agent long snapper Anthony Kukwa.

Patrick D. Starr

North Texas offensive lineman Elex Woodworth to join the Texans

The Houston Texans will be signing North Texas offensive lineman Elex Woodworth to a free agent rookie contract.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans to add Penn State linebacker Jan Johnson

The Houston Texans will be signing Penn State inside linebacker Jan Johnson to a rookie free-agent contract.

Patrick D. Starr

TCU offensive guard Cordel Iwuagwu heads to the Texans

The Houston Texans will be signing rookie free agent TCU Cordel Iwuagwu to their roster.

Patrick D. Starr