State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Texans to Hire Chris Rumph as Their Outside Linebacker Coach

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans are moving to fill their coaching staff and with a vacant outside linebacker coaching position, they have filled it with Tennessee Volunteer outside linebacker coach/co-defensive coordinator Chris Rumph.

Replacing former outside linebacker coach John Pagano who coached the group for the past two seasons, Rumph will be tasked with infusing life into a group that needs to get back to sacking the quarterback. 

Rumph had been interviewing with multiple NFL teams before landing with the Texans. Rumph is one of two coaches from the Volunteer staff to move to the NFL joining Volunteer inside linebacker coach Kevin Sherrer who joined the New York Giants.

In his only season with the Volunteers, Rumph was the co-defensive coordinator and outside linebacker coach and garnered much respect with his work.

Before arriving in Tennessee, Rumph was with Volunteer head coach Jeremy Pruitt at Alabama. Rumph also spent time at the University of Texas in 2014 and the University of Florida in 2015 where he spent three seasons.

From 2003-2005, Rumph coached outside linebackers for Memphis and then he went to Clemson to coach the defensive line from 2006-2010. 

His coaching career started at South Carolina State while playing his college football for South Carolina.

In 2019, the Volunteer defense had the third-most sacks in the SEC with 34. 15.5 sacks came from the outside linebackers with Darrell Taylor leading the way with 8.5 sacks.

Rumph helped develop Taylor into a potential top-three round draft selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. Taylor posted 16.5 sacks the past two seasons for the Volunteers.

One of the highest-paid Volunteer assistants, Rumph had one year left on his three-year deal when he joined the university in 2018. Rumph was making $805,000 annually as the Volunteer outside linebacker coach. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans Positional Outlook: Deshaun Watson Leads The Way

A closer look at the Houston Texans quarterback position group lead by Deshaun Watson and the group's outlook heading into 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

2019 Houston Texans Rookie Review: Tytus Howard Lead a Promising Class

The Houston Texans 2019 rookie draft class was lead by offensive tackle Tytus Howard and the arrow is pointing up for the group heading into 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

A Contract Extension for J.J. Watt Could Help the Texans Cap Situation for 2020 and 2021

A Contract Extension for J.J. Watt could save the Houston Texans Cap money for 2020 and 2021 and TexansCap.com took a closer look.

Patrick D. Starr

Mock Draft Radar: Boise State's Curtis Weaver Would Boost the Texans' Edge Presence

With mock draft season underway, NFL.com produced a three-round mock draft with the Houston Texans selecting an edge player and running back.

Patrick D. Starr

by

AlTruckee

DeAndre Hopkins Represents the Houston Dynamo at MLS FORWARD25 Event

Houston Texans DeAndre Hopkins helped unveil the Houston Dynamo's newest kits for the 2020 season at the MLS FORWARD25 Event in New York City.

Patrick D. Starr

Carlos Hyde Will Lean on His Mother With Free Agency Looming

Houston Texans running back Carlos Hyde has always depended on his mother for big decisions in his life. With free agency looming, Hyde will depend on her once again.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Patrick Starr

DeAndre Hopkins Knows Deshaun Watson is Going to Demand More from the Texans in 2020

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins knows Deshaun Watson is hard on himself and that is only going to help the team heading into 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

J.J. Watt is Kristoff in Frozen 2 Spoof on 'SNL'

Houston Texans J.J. Watt hosted Saturday Night Live and was able to produce plenty of laughs. Dressing up as Bigfoot, a Pizza Boy, a football player in a skit called "Robbie" plus much more.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Johnny Football

Three Free Agents Playing in the Super Bowl the Texans Should Have Their Eye On

The Houston Texans should be keeping their eye on three unrestricted free agents playing in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.

Patrick D. Starr

J.J. Watt Keeps It Real With 'Robbie' on 'SNL'

Houston Texans J.J. Watt hosted Saturday Night Live and was able to produce plenty of laughs. Dressing up as Bigfoot, a Pizza Boy, a football player in a skit called "Robbie" plus much more.

Patrick D. Starr