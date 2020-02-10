Texans to Hire Chris Rumph as Their Outside Linebacker Coach

The Houston Texans are moving to fill their coaching staff and with a vacant outside linebacker coaching position, they have filled it with Tennessee Volunteer outside linebacker coach/co-defensive coordinator Chris Rumph.

Replacing former outside linebacker coach John Pagano who coached the group for the past two seasons, Rumph will be tasked with infusing life into a group that needs to get back to sacking the quarterback.

Rumph had been interviewing with multiple NFL teams before landing with the Texans. Rumph is one of two coaches from the Volunteer staff to move to the NFL joining Volunteer inside linebacker coach Kevin Sherrer who joined the New York Giants.

In his only season with the Volunteers, Rumph was the co-defensive coordinator and outside linebacker coach and garnered much respect with his work.

Before arriving in Tennessee, Rumph was with Volunteer head coach Jeremy Pruitt at Alabama. Rumph also spent time at the University of Texas in 2014 and the University of Florida in 2015 where he spent three seasons.

From 2003-2005, Rumph coached outside linebackers for Memphis and then he went to Clemson to coach the defensive line from 2006-2010.

His coaching career started at South Carolina State while playing his college football for South Carolina.

In 2019, the Volunteer defense had the third-most sacks in the SEC with 34. 15.5 sacks came from the outside linebackers with Darrell Taylor leading the way with 8.5 sacks.

Rumph helped develop Taylor into a potential top-three round draft selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. Taylor posted 16.5 sacks the past two seasons for the Volunteers.

One of the highest-paid Volunteer assistants, Rumph had one year left on his three-year deal when he joined the university in 2018. Rumph was making $805,000 annually as the Volunteer outside linebacker coach.

