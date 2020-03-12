State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Texans to let Lamar Miller test the free-agent market

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans are expected to allow running back Lamar Miller to test the free-agent market when the new league year opens on March 18th. The Texans are also moving on from running back Carlos Hyde leaving the Texans in search of a new primary ball carrier to team with Duke Johnson for the 2020 season. 

The Texans signed Miller to a four-year deal worth $26 million heading into the 2016 season. He was an unrestricted free agent with the Miami Dolphins before landing with the Texans.

Miller was drafted in the 4th round (97th overall) in the 2012 NFL Draft out of Miami (FL). 

With the Texans Miller appeared in 44 games rushing for 2,934 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 92 passes for 678 yards and five touchdowns.

In 2018, Miller was selected to the Pro Bowl after rushing for 973 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 4.6 yards a carry.

Miller was lost for the 2019 season after tearing his left ACL in a preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. It was his first carry of the preseason and it would end up being the last time he would suit up for the Texans. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans to place tender on linebacker Dylan Cole

The Houston Texans will place a tender on restricted free agent linebacker Dylan Cole.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans have a pre-draft visit set up with Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray said at his pro day that he has a pre-draft visit scheduled with the Houston Texans.

Patrick D. Starr

Johnathan Joseph bids farewell to the Houston Texans

Cornerback Johnathan Joseph said his goodbyes to the fans of the Houston Texans after nine-seasons with the organization.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans sign DeAndre Carter to a contract extension

The Houston Texans have signed wide receiver DeAndre Carter to a contract extension.

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans 2020 draft picks are set

The Houston Texans have their 2020 draft picks set for Aprils' NFL Draft with eight total heading into draft night.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans and Johnathan Joseph mutually part ways heading into 2020

The Houston Texans and cornerback Johnathan Joseph have agreed to part ways heading into the 2020 season. Joseph will now be an unrestricted free agent free to sign with another organization.

Patrick D. Starr

The Rundown: Texans compensatory pick tied to Kareem Jackson's end of the year suspension

The Houston Texans possibly missed out on an extra third-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft with Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson serving a suspension for the final two games of the 2019 season.

Patrick D. Starr

Report: Texans Carlos Hyde expected to hit the free-agent market

When the new league year opens, the Houston Texans will let running back Carlos Hyde test the free-agent market.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans land three compensatory draft selections for the 2020 NFL Draft

The NFL has awarded the Houston Texans three compensatory draft selections for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

The return of Darren Fells and what it means for the Texans

The Houston Texans signed tight end Darren Fells to a two-year extension keeping him with the offense heading into 2020. What does it mean for the Texans? We take a look.

Patrick D. Starr