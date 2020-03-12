Texans to let Lamar Miller test the free-agent market

The Houston Texans are expected to allow running back Lamar Miller to test the free-agent market when the new league year opens on March 18th. The Texans are also moving on from running back Carlos Hyde leaving the Texans in search of a new primary ball carrier to team with Duke Johnson for the 2020 season.

The Texans signed Miller to a four-year deal worth $26 million heading into the 2016 season. He was an unrestricted free agent with the Miami Dolphins before landing with the Texans.

Miller was drafted in the 4th round (97th overall) in the 2012 NFL Draft out of Miami (FL).

With the Texans Miller appeared in 44 games rushing for 2,934 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 92 passes for 678 yards and five touchdowns.

In 2018, Miller was selected to the Pro Bowl after rushing for 973 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 4.6 yards a carry.

Miller was lost for the 2019 season after tearing his left ACL in a preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. It was his first carry of the preseason and it would end up being the last time he would suit up for the Texans.

