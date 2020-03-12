State of The Texans
Texans to place tender on linebacker Dylan Cole

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans will tender restricted free agent linebacker Dylan Cole for the 2020 in attempt to keep him on the roster. The Texans will more than likely place an original round tender on Cole which will cost the Texans $2.144 million. If the new Collective Bargaining Agreement is put in place, that number will rise heading into next season. 

Other teams will have an opportunity to negotiate with Cole and sign him to an offer sheet when the legal tampering period opens around the NFL next week. The Texans will have the opportunity to match any deal another team offers him. 

Teams have four different tender options they can place on their restricted free agent that usually keeps those players from leaving.

  1. First-round tender: Free agent can negotiate with other teams, but original team has option to match any deal and will receive a first-round selection if it opts not to match the deal.
  2. Second-round tender: Free agent can negotiate with other teams, but original team has option to match any deal and will receive a second-round selection if it opts not to match the deal.
  3. Original-round tender: Free agent can negotiate with other teams, but original team has option to match any deal and will receive a selection equal to the round the player was originally selected in if it opts not to match the deal.
  4. Right of first refusal: Free agent can negotiate with other teams, but original team has option to match any deal. The team will not receive any compensation if it opts not to match another deal.

As for Cole, 2019 was third season in a row where he had to deal with a serious injury that ended his season. His rookie season he had a hamstring injury, last season he suffered a dislocated wrist that needed surgery and this season with the ACL.

Named a special teams captain before the season, Cole finished last season with eight special teams tackles. 

Cole was signed as a rookie free agent out of Missouri State. He has appeared in 31 regular season games with 61 total tackles, seven pass deflections, and two interceptions. 

