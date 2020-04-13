Texans to start "virtual" OTAs next week after an agreement put in place by the NFL and NFLPA

The NFL and NFLPA have reached an agreement to begin virtual OTAs on April 20th this upcoming Monday. The Houston Texans plus all of the other organizations across the league will be allowed to give players materials, have virtual classroom sessions and players will be able to meet the requirements set forth in contracts to meet workout bonuses “virtually.”

The virtual off-season program will run through at least May 15th but no later than late June.

Texans head coach mentioned last week that he felt the team was going to be without an off-season and it is moving that direction with the start of the virtual setting on Monday.

"I think that's the biggest challenge because it's bigger than football," O'Brien said in early April of the COVID-19 pandemic changing the off-season. "We do miss the players. We're going to miss that offseason program. It hasn't been officially canceled yet, but I think it will be, and we're going to miss that. But we're doing as good a job as we can of staying in touch with our players."



The Texans will be able to get their playbooks to their players and get them up to speed in preparation for training camp. With no on the fieldwork due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texans players will have plenty of time to master the playbook in a virtual setting.

Players who don’t have the necessary workout equipment are being offered a $1,500 stipend to buy it so they can workout at home. A handful of Texans players as Nick Martin and Max Scharping have taken equipment home already to get ready for the season while others like Deshaun Watson and Darren Fells have transformed their garages into full workout rooms.

With the NFL Draft set to start on April 23rd, getting rookies up to speed will become vital and part of bigger issues at hand leading into training camp.

No rookie camps or OTAs will take place leaving training camp the only shred of hope for fieldwork leaving rookies and recently signed players their only hope to hit the field.

Participating players must be paid a daily minimum of $235 per day if their team chooses to participate in any part of the virtual OTAs period per the agreement.

OTAs are voluntary workouts but with the COVID-19 pandemic, it might be wise for all of the Texans players to take part in “virtual” football activities so when they do return to the field they are not left behind when they take the field for real football practices.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here