Texans Top 10 Options In NFL Draft for Day 3

With three rounds finally done, the Houston Texans enter the third and final day of the 2021 NFL Draft with five picks remaining — including one in the fourth.

The Texans took may by surprise by selecting Stanford quarterback Davis Mills at No. 67 despite their more immediate news elsewhere on the roster. They later traded back up to pick No. 89 to select Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins, a name who could have an impact from day one.

This leaves the Texans with needs, well, almost everywhere else. Particularly on defense.

There are still a number of quality prospects who have slipped out of Days one and two, and could still be available for the Texans with their pick at No. 147, or earlier should they trade up once more.

Here are our top 10 remaining players that would fit the Texans.

1 - Jabril Cox, LB, LSU

The consensus top remaining player on near enough every big board you'll find, GM Nick Caserio apparently loves linebackers given the amount he's picked up this offseason. The Texans need depth, but Cox might actually be a Day 1 starter.

2 - Chris Rumph, OLB, Duke

Texans need rushers and Rumph could bring the pressure from day one.

3 - Shakur Brown, CB, Michigan State

It's surprising the Texans didn't select a corner in the third round given their clear need at the position, Brown looks like a safe pick with high-end value in the fourth round.

4 - Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

Injury concerns will surely be the primary reason for his slide out of rounds 1-3 because talent has nothing to do with it. If he stays healthy, could develop into a starter.

5 - Jamar Johnson, S, Indiana

Rangy and aggressive, Johnson would give the Texans competition at safety - a position that remains uncertain from starters to depth well past 2021.

6 - Tay Gowan, CB, UCF

Again, Houston need defensive backs and plenty of them. Gowan was arguably the third-best DB for the Knights last season, but that says more about the talent they had on that defense rather than Gowan's ability.

7 - Jay Tufele, DT, USC

Houston's porous front line was a major Achilles heel in 2020. They have struggled to replace D.J. Reader and bringing in a big-bodied run-stuffer like Tufele could pay off big time.

8 - Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Oklahoma

Slippery is one way to describe Stevenson. This evasive rusher would be a great depth option for the Texans who have multiple solid rushers available, but all on short-term deals.

9 - Shi Smith, WR, South Carolina

Houston may have already brought in a receiver, but the slot remains a concern. Keke Coutee is productive but inconsistent, Randall Cobb isn't getting any younger. Smith had a great Senior Bowl and would be a great value pick and option in the slot.

10 - David Moore, IOL, Grambling State

Higher than others have him on their draft boards, but Moore stood out at the Senior Bowl and has real potential. A guard who could be moved to center, Moore would offer the Texans depth and options in years to come.