SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeHouston TexansNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Texans To Go Ahead With Thursday Scrimmage As Planned

Mike Fisher

The Houston Texans plan to go ahead with their scrimmage on Thursday evening, with the threat of Hurricane Laura now long passed for the City of Houston.

The scrimmage is scheduled for 7 p.m. at NRG Stadium.

The team had prepared to cancel the scrimmage due to the threat of the hurricane, preemptively closing their facilities and sending staff and players home until further notice. 

READ MORE: Texans Scrimmage Plan For Hurricane Laura: 'Stick & Move'

“Jack (Easterby, team exec) and I call it ‘stick and move,'' Stick and move, man,” said coach/GM Bill O’Brien on Tuesday. “This is what it is. If we get a hurricane, it’s terrible but we just adjust our schedule and these guys – we’ll have the team ready to go.”

With an abnormal 2020 offseason already in progress, Bill O'Brien and the Texans believe that they need every chance they can get to practice competitive football before their season opener against the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on September 10.

READ MORE: Texans 'Expert' Predicts 7-9; Let's Argue 'Science'

“In my opinion, just for our football team, what’s best for our team is to have two of these scrimmages,” said O’Brien. “At least one of these in full pads where we warm-up like a game, we treat it as much like a game as we possibly can. Basically, the logistics of a game. We’re going to try to do it. We’re going to try to keep it for Thursday.”

Now, for the first time this offseason, both sides of the football will finally get to get that work in, before their NFL season kicks off in exactly two weeks' time. 

TexansDaily.com will monitor the scrimmage all night; stay tuned for updates from the Sports Illustrated team in Houston.

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

AFC South: The Top WR Targets For Texans - And The Rest

Inside the AFC South: Projecting The Top Pass-Catching Targets For The Houston Texans - And Their Divisional Competition

Mike Fisher

NFL Season's Big Winner? 'Whoever Keeps The COVID Out,' Says Texans O'Brien

The 2020 NFL Season's Big Winner? 'Whoever Keeps The COVID Out,' Says Houston Texans Boss Bill O'Brien

Mike Fisher

Texans Tryouts: 3 Offensive Skill Guys, Including A QB - With Credentials

The Houston Texans Tryouts: 3 Offensive Skill Guys, Including A QB - With Credentials

Anthony Wood

Texans And The AFC South: 'Strangest Division In The NFL'

The Houston Texans And The AFC South And Why Sports Illustrated Calls It 'The 'Strangest Division In The NFL'

Mike Fisher

Texans Coach Names 'Best Rookie In Training Camp'

Houston Texans Coach Bill O'Brien Has Pinpointed 'The Best Rookie In Training Camp'

Mike Fisher

Texans Scrimmage Plan For Hurricane Laura: 'Stick & Move'

Bill O’Brien’s Houston Texans will ‘stick and move’ their way through scrimmage plans in the face of Hurricane Laura

Anthony Wood

SI's Texans 2020 NFL Season Preview: More Highs Than Lows For AFC South Champ

SI's Houston Texans 2020 NFL Season Preview: More Highs Than Lows For AFC South Champ

Anthony Wood

Deshaun Watson Looking to Build Texans 'Super Dynasty'

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson looking to build an NFL 'Dynasty' - A Super Bowl Dynasty

Anthony Wood

Texans WR Kenny Stills On Kaepernick And Social Justice: 'Lives Could've Been Saved'

Houston Texans WR Kenny Stills Reacts To NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's 'Wish' On Colin Kaepernick And Social Justice: 'Lives Could've Been Saved'

Matt Galatzan

Inside The AFC South: Most Improved Player - Texans And More

Inside The AFC South: Most Improved Player - Houston Texans And More

Matt Galatzan