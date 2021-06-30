Texans Trade, Beyond Deshaun Watson: Helping Houston, Who Needs To Go?

A recent article suggests another player that the Houston Texans could potentially look to move on from is defensive stalwart Whitney Mercilus. But would this even be possible?

Houston is likely entering a rebuilding season regardless, so it's probably time to move on from expensive 30-year-old edge defender Whitney Mercilus. Mercilus is a solid veteran, but he's never been special and he's beyond his prime. A contender might figure it can get more use out of him, and the Texans can at least pocket $4.5 million by moving on with a trade this summer. Brad Gagnon, Bleacher Report.

On paper, trading away Mercilus would make some sense. His productivity over the past few seasons has been below par given the size of his contract. There have been runs of form, such as the beginning of the 2019 season, where it looked like the former first-rounder was back to his best. But unfortunately, consistency has not been his friend of late.

However, in the right situation, Mercilus could still produce. If placed in a defense that is already solid across the board in both pass rushing and run defense, and was simply looking for one extra weapon Mercilus could do well.

To put it simply, a bit-part role could be what Mercilus needs at this point in his career.

That being said his contract runs through 2023, with a potential out after this season. He's due $4.5 million in base salary this year with a $7 million cap hit in 2022 and $3.5 million in 2023.

Given that he is already on the wrong side of 30, only recorded 21 combined tackles last year and would command a hefty salary it seems unlikely any aforementioned 'ideal' suitors would be able to afford his wages or could justify them.

The fact is that his deal is team-"unfriendly'' and would be extremely hard to trade away. We say the Texans are all-but locked into Mercilus for 2021 at the very least, and they have former head coach/general manager Bill O'Brien's negotiating skills to thank.

