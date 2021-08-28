Texans Trade Talk: Can Houston Move Shaq Lawson?

Could Lawson remain on the 53 even after Tuesday's NFL cutdown day? Yes. But ...

It is fair to say - and without blame-laying - that among the many, many moves engineered this offseason by the Houston Texans new management, the acquisition of Shaq Lawson has not been the crown jewel.

The solution? Another move.

NFL sources tell TexansDaily.com that Houston is willing to listen to offers for the veteran pass-rusher, acquired from Miami by Texans general manager Nick Caserio in a trade exchange that sent Benardrick McKinney to the Dolphins. Lawson - who since 2018 ranks 17th among NFL defensive linemen in QB hits with 45 - was supposed to be a Day 1 starter.

That hasn't happened. And the restructuring of Lawson's original deal with Miami, which added two more years to contract, is probably something Houston wishes hadn't happened, either. Moving on from him now will be somewhat cap-costly.

But unlike the rumors about trading Lonnie Johnson Jr. (which are false) and unlike the "chatter'' that suggests Deshaun Watson is about to be dealt (also false), a fresh start for Lawson is logical.

The Texans will play their final preseason game Saturday at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after which time there will be decisions to be made for this rebuilding defense and this rebuilding franchise. Can Lawson help as a backup? That's not ideal. Can the previous transaction be salvaged by another trade that sends him elsewhere? All involved might prefer that, but NFL sources tell us that there is no deal pending.

The New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions are among the teams we're hearing might be shopping for pass-rush help before the start of the NFL regular season.

Could Lawson remain on the 53 even after Tuesday's NFL cutdown day? Yes. But that solidifies nothing here, as the Texans - who made enough moves to have added 45 new faces to the training-camp roster - will, we can guarantee you, spend the next two weeks examining a parade of more new faces ... at which time, Lawson could be moved off the roster, one way or another.

