Texans trade the final seventh-round pick to Saints

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans head coach had three seventh-round selections and he did not use a single one by the end of the 2020 NFL Draft. O'Brien traded the Texans final seventh-round pick at 24o overall to the New Orleans Saints for a 2021 6th round pick. 

The Texans traded three times on day three and moved all three of their seventh-round picks giving them a head start on the free-agent process. 

The Texans 2020 Draft Class

  • 2 (No. 40): DL Ross Blacklock, TCU 
  • 3 (No. 90): Edge Jon Greenard, Florida 
  • 4 (No. 126): OT Charlie Heck, UNC 
  • 4 (No. 141): CB John Reid, Penn St
  • 5 (No. 171): WR Isaiah Coulter, Rhode Island

