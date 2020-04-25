Texans trade the final seventh-round pick to Saints

Houston Texans head coach had three seventh-round selections and he did not use a single one by the end of the 2020 NFL Draft. O'Brien traded the Texans final seventh-round pick at 24o overall to the New Orleans Saints for a 2021 6th round pick.

The Texans traded three times on day three and moved all three of their seventh-round picks giving them a head start on the free-agent process.

The Texans 2020 Draft Class

2 (No. 40): DL Ross Blacklock, TCU

TCU 3 (No. 90): Edge Jon Greenard , Florida

, Florida 4 (No. 126): OT Charlie Heck , UNC

, UNC 4 (No. 141): CB John Reid , Penn St

, Penn St 5 (No. 171): WR Isaiah Coulter, Rhode Island

