Texans Trade To Dolphins? Is Miami Prepping For Deshaun Watson?

As the Miami Dolphins prepare to clear almost $10 million by parting ways with Kyle Van Noy, could this all be a part of a masterplan to acquire Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson?

It appears that the Miami Dolphins are preparing to either trade or release veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy to free up cap space. For whom? Well, there have been suggestions that Brian Flores' team could be preparing to go all out to acquire wantaway Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

"I know both of us have heard that the Dolphins certainly are all in on Watson, intend to pursue it." - Per the Miami Herald's Dolphins in Depth podcast.

Should the Dolphins opt to cut Van Noy, which seems the most likely outcome at this point, they will have $37.1 million in cap space.

Watson's contract dictates he counts for a $15.94 million cap hit in 2021, which is set to increase to $40 million in 2022.

As such, theoretically, the Dolphins would be able to accommodate Watson's salary this season whilst also looking at other potential free agent targets at positions of need such as wide receiver as mentioned on the podcast...

Perhaps someone like Will Fuller? (Sorry, Texans fans.)

The Dolphins (like the Jets) are one of the few teams with enough draft capital to be a serious contender for Watson, should the Texans decide to grant his wishes for a trade. The owner's of two first-round draft picks in 2021, which includes Houston's at number three overall.

Realistically, the Texans would have to consider a trade if the package were large enough. Houston's roster has so many holes on both sides of the ball, and so little cap space and draft capital to fill them with, that while it would require them parting ways with a generational talent like Watson, they would be able to construct a more rounded roster.

Meanwhile, Watson would get the move he seemingly wants to a team he reportedly approved of as a potential destination.