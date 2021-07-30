Texans Training Camp: Blacklock's Fresh Start Beneficial For New Scheme

In a new scheme, Ross Blacklock could be a difference-maker for the Texans front seven

HOUSTON -- Ross Blacklock was never going to live up to expectations in 2020. It's hard to when your team trades away their All-Pro offensive weapon and you're the consolation prize.

Blacklock was selected with the 40th selection by the Texans in the 2020 NFL Draft. Initially, the pick belonged the Arizona Cardinals, but they packaged that with David Johnson for DeAndre Hopkins.

In his rookie season, Blacklock struggled for reps. He was inconsistent on the edge and never found his footing when working inside. That's no longer the case August approaches.

“The system I’m in now is more of a reactive system,” Blacklock said Friday after practice. “I get to use my instincts. I love it. I feel more comfortable in this system. I can fly around making plays.”

Last season, Blacklock played a more hybrid role in the team's 3-4 system, working a five-tech that would shift inside. Lovie Smith has now changed the narrative by implementing his Tampa 2 4-3 base for 2021.

It's showing off with Blacklock as he enters his second season. Reps are easier. Control is stronger. His balance is at an all-time high.

Is this the player Houston fans expected to see?

“He's playing fast. He's playing fast," Texans coach David Culley said. "He's a little bit more comfortable right now than he was last year although it's a new system. He's flying around. He's flying around, and you see that.”

Last season, Blacklock tried to soak in as much information as possible. As a top-40 pick, fans expect immediate results. Instead, the information he's kept only has benefitted for the long-term.

“I learned to trust the process,” Blacklock said. “I’m very hard on myself as a player. I’m just chasing greatness like everybody else.”

The new system also has played into Blacklock's weight. The TCU alum hovered around 300 pounds as a rookie. This offseason, he shed about 10 pounds and currently weighs 290.

In the new formation, the second-year defensive tackle will be asked to play more of a one-gap system. Perhaps that's best for a player who thrived during his days in Fort Worth in a similar look.

That, plus a full offseason to truly learn the NFL ropes could help with the development of Blacklock in Houston's defense. Still, he's taking it day by day in the blistering heat at Houston Methodist Training Center.

"I've got to take baby steps day-by-day and just know I'll get better as time goes and just trust the process and just believe in God, Blacklock said. "I get what I need to get out of this here.”

