Texans Training Camp: Meet Houston's 'Big-Time Power Guy'

As one of the more exciting additions to the Houston Texans' defense this offseason, linebacker Jordan Jenkins has a chance to make an instant impact.

A self-described "big-time power guy," Jenkins recorded 22.5 sacks during his five seasons with the New York Jets prior to being picked up by Texans general manager Nick Caserio.

Fresh off of a shoulder injury/surgery that prematurely ended his 2020 season, Jenkins is finding his rhythm back on the field and looking to return to his pre-injury form.

"Now it's getting the rust off, like these last two days, I'm out there just trying to feel my way around because last time I had on pads and got after it, was probably December 9," Jenkins said on Thursday after practice. "Now it's about getting the rust out and getting back comfortable. ... It felt pretty nice."

Once the rust is knocked off, Jenkins (6-3, 259) will have his chance to shine in a Lovie Smith-coached defense that encourages big plays from its linebackers.

"I’m a big-time power guy," Jenkins said. "I like to set up a lot of my counters and a lot of my stuff off power rushes. That’s just the type of guy I am, the type of guy I’ve been for a while. ... I'm just going to try to out-work a lot of guys and use my strength to set up all my counter moves."

Given the number of linebackers and pass-rushers the Texans have on their current roster, including the aforementioned Greenard, who will look to transition to defensive end from outside linebacker, there is plenty of competition for Jenkins. ... whose plan is certain to "power'' through the challenge, and hopefully through opposing O-lines.

