Texans travel to face the Detroit Lions for a Thanksgiving Day showdown

Patrick D. Starr

Houston, Texas- For the second time in franchise history, the Houston Texans will be playing on Thanksgiving Day on the road against the Detriot Lions at Ford Field.

The Texans hold Houston a 3-1 all-time against the Lions and have won each of the last three meetings. Including a 34-31 overtime victory on the road in 2012 in the first Thanksgiving matchup.

In that overtime win for the Texans, Matt Schaub threw for 315 yards with a touchdown and interceptions while Arian Foster rushed for 102 yards and two rushing touchdowns. While back up running back, Justin Forsett had one of the most significant runs of the game with an 81-yard touchdown run, and Andre Johnson had nine receptions for 188 yards.

Also, a second-year defensive end in J.J. Watt had 3.0 sacks with five total tackles, five quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.

Head coach Bill O'Brien is looking forward to getting the Texans for their second-ever appearance on Thanksgiving Day

"That's another great opportunity," O'Brien said of the Texans playing against the Lions. "Just such an NFL tradition to be one of the teams to be able to play the Detroit Lions who are always on Thanksgiving, and we're able to be one of those teams that plays them this year obviously."

The Texans play the NFC North this season in the schedule rotation, and it will not be the first time that O'Brien has coached in a Thanksgiving Day game.

"I've coached in that game before," O'Brien added. "It's an exciting game to be a part of and another really tough NFC North opponent with a head coach that I know very well, Matt Patricia."

Last season, the Texans had joint practices against the Lions in Houston before their preseason game. Patricia was in his first year as a head coach with the Lions, which will more than likely lead to an interesting matchup during the regular season.

The Texans have only two "primetime" games on their schedule in 2020 on NBC's Thursday Night Football against the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs on September 10. Playing on Thanksgiving gives the Texans another chance to be on the national stage.

"I think, again, that's something our players are going to be really excited about," O'Brien explained. "National TV game, Thanksgiving. That's what it's all about, right? Football and turkey on Thanksgiving, and we'll be a big part of that."

