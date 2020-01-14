State of The Texans
Texans Tytus Howard Nabs PFWA's All-Rookie Team Honors

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans first-round selection Tytus Howard was selected to the Pro Football Writer's Association All-Rookie Team. Howard was picked with the 23rd overall draft out of Alabama State in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Howard started eight games his rookie season with two at least guard and the remaining at right tackle. Injuring his knee in week six with a meniscus injury, Howard came back for two more games before the Texans shut him down for the season-ending his season. The rookie underwent season-ending knee surgery the same week to get him ready for the 2020 season. 

There were many questions regarding Howard coming out of Alabama State, but his play at right tackle was a welcomed sight for an offensive line looking for help at the position. 

Head coach Bill O'Brien liked the season that Howard put in for the Texans in 2019.

"Tytus had a really good rookie year," O'Brien said of Howard. "The guy was really playing well for us. Very tough, very physical, very athletic, great guy, great teammate. He was injured in the Kansas City game in October, and it was a tough injury. He tried to come back, he played with it, and then we decided to shut him down because it wasn't going to be good for him. It was better for him to begin that rehab process and all those things. But he's got a really bright future."

The Texans move into 2020 with two solid offensive tackles in Howard and Laremy Tunsil to be cornerstone offensive tackles protecting Deshaun Watson for the foreseeable future. 

