Texans’ Tytus Howard Placed on the Injured Reserve Ending His Regular Season

After injuring his knee and being labeled questionable on Friday, the Houston Texans have placed starting right tackle Tytus Howard on the injured reserve. Howard will be done for the remainder of the regular season.

Howard injured his meniscus which ultimately forced the Texans to end his season.

Howard was injured against the Kansas City Chiefs with a partially torn MCL. Howard missed a couple of games before returning to the Texans win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Howard has started all right games he has appeared in for the Texans at both left guard and right tackle.

The Texans will call upon Chris Clark or Roderick Johnson to start at right tackle in Howard’s absence.

