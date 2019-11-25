State of The
Texans Update: Bill O'Brien Calls It a "Tough Thing" To Lose Linebacker Dylan Cole for the Season

Patrick D. Starr

The NFL game can be cruel, and on Thursday Night Football, the Houston Texans lost linebacker Dylan Cole for the season due to a torn right ACL. It was a non-contact injury on a kick off coverage play where Cole was one of the first down in coverage only to do down clutching his right knee. 

The Texans placed Cole on the injured reserve this weekend ending his season, and head coach Bill O'Brien confirmed in the injury to Cole. 

"I think anytime you lose a guy like Dylan like when we lost JJ (Watt), you know you lose guys that, " O'Brien started on Cole. "Forget about the team for a second. Just the personal part of that it means so much to those guys to play."

O'Brien continued on Cole, "Dylan was a captain, special teams captain, was a leader in the locker room was really really good at his role. Like one of the better players in the league at his role."

Cole led the Texans in special teams tackles with eight on the season. Playing on all the special team's units, Cole was also part of specific defensive personnel packages, which now the team will have to figure out how to replace his loss. 

"So now the next guy has to step up," O'Brien said of losing Cole. "Whoever that guy maybe, there'll be a couple of guys that may have to step into those roles that he played, but you know it's just it's more personal when that happens for me. You know, because I have a lot of respect for Dylan, and I know how hard he works and how well he plays. So, it's just a tough thing."

The Texans have both Peter Kalambayi and Tyrell Adams as the next players to step into Cole's roles. Benardrick McKinney and Zach Cunningham remain the starters for the defense at inside linebacker. 

