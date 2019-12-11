Texans Update: NFL Informs Teams of Salary Cap Increase Heading Into 2020 Season

The NFL informed the Houston Texans along with the rest of the clubs across the league that the 2020 cap number would project a rise in the salary cap of $196.8 million to $201.2 million.

The cap will rise from $7 to $13 million with the actual number to be around the $9 million mark.

The 2019 salary cap for the NFL was $188.2 million which the Texans currently have $18,867,251 in cap space with less than a month in the season.

That extra space for the Texans will be needed with the contracts Bradley Roby, Whitney Mercilus, Ka'imi Fairbairn, Darren Fells, Jon Weeks, Johnathan Joseph, and D.J. Reader. Plus, if the Texans entertain the idea of extending Laremy Tunsil or Deshaun Watson early in their contracts.

With the added bump in the raising cap, the Texans cap space entering will start around ~$77,026,804 to $86,026,804 million in cap space.

