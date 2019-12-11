State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Texans Update: NFL Informs Teams of Salary Cap Increase Heading Into 2020 Season

Patrick D. Starr

The NFL informed the Houston Texans along with the rest of the clubs across the league that the 2020 cap number would project a rise in the salary cap of $196.8 million to $201.2 million.

The cap will rise from $7 to $13 million with the actual number to be around the $9 million mark. 

The 2019 salary cap for the NFL was $188.2 million which the Texans currently have $18,867,251 in cap space with less than a month in the season. 

That extra space for the Texans will be needed with the contracts Bradley Roby, Whitney Mercilus, Ka'imi Fairbairn, Darren Fells, Jon Weeks, Johnathan Joseph, and D.J. Reader. Plus, if the Texans entertain the idea of extending Laremy Tunsil or Deshaun Watson early in their contracts.

With the added bump in the raising cap, the Texans cap space entering will start around ~$77,026,804 to $86,026,804 million in cap space. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Podcast Episode 4.30: Texans Don't Even Show Up Against the Broncos

Patrick D. Starr
0

State of the Texans discusses the Houston Texans having a disappointing showing against the Denver Broncos.

Houston Texans Work Out Offensive Tackles Andre Smith and Travis Vornkahl

Patrick D. Starr
0

Free agent offensive tackles Andre Smith and Travis Vornkahl worked out for the Houston Texans on Tuesday.

Houston Texans Work Out Tight End Paul Butler

Patrick D. Starr
0

Free agent tight end Paul Butler worked out for the Houston Texans on Tuesday.

Bill O'Brien is Not Sending Mike Vrabel a Christmas Card Just Yet With the Texans Playing the Titans This Sunday

Patrick D. Starr
0

With the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans set to square off this Sunday, Bill O'Brien is not buying Mike Vrabel any Christmas Cards anytime soon.

Bill O'Brien Feels It Wasn't "Horsesh!%" on Offense for the Texans on Sunday

Patrick D. Starr
1 0

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien was pleased with the performance the offensive line put up in a disastrous performance by the team on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Bradley Roby Says the Texans Have to "Learn and Move On" With Three Important Games Left in the Regular Season To Play

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans cornerback Bradley Roby knows they have to learn from the loss to the Denver Broncos but understands there are important games they have to win to close out the season.

Texans Bill O'Brien Trusts That Laremy Tunsil is Going to Correct His False Start Issue

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans Laremy Tunsil leads the league in false starts but head coach Bill O'Brien feels they need to help him get it sorted out to correct the issue.

Texans Non-Committal on Will Fuller's Status Heading Into Their Game With the Titans

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans Will Fuller was sat against the Denver Broncos' to rest his ailing hamstring and his status for the upcoming game against the Tennessee Titans is up in the air.

The Lack of Consistency Shows Up At The Wrong Time For Bill O'Brien's Texans

Patrick D. Starr
0

The Houston Texans have lacked consistency the entire season and it showed in the worst way in their loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Broncos' Defense Shut Down Deshaun Watson and The Texans' Big-Play Ability

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson has one of his worst performances of the season in their loss to the Denver Broncos.