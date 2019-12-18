Texans Vernon Hargreaves, III Is Not Calling It a Revenge Game Against the Buccaneers

Cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III will be lining up for his current team, the Houston Texans, on Saturday against the team that pushed him to the side in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Buccaneers' head coach Bruce Arians have kept his comment on Hargreaves since they released him to a minimum. When asked why they released him over a month ago, Arians pointed to the team's press release for answers.

On Tuesday, when asked about Hargreaves and how he has looked on film, Arians once again kept it short and sweet.

"He is their nickel. He is solid."

Hargreaves remembered being called into the office of Buccaneers' general manager Jason Licht's office and called it a "normal conversation" the day he was waived.

Despite the poor ending in Tampa, Hargreaves has made it clear this is not a revenge game for him this weekend.

"That's just what comes with it," Hargreaves explained. "And there's no ill will, I'm not that type of a person. It's no revenge game none of that, that doesn't exist. It's just football. It's going to be fun to play against them like I said, and we'll see how it goes on Saturday."

Set to face the organization he called home for over three seasons, the former Buccaneers first-round pick (11th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft is excited to see some familiar faces.

"It's going to be fun," Hargreaves said of Saturday. "I'm excited to go back and play against those guys, and you know I'm excited to compete. It's going to be a good time."

Already receiving text messages from former teammates in the Buccaneers defensive back room, Hargreaves has said there would be plenty of fun banter back and forth with some of his best friends.

"I'm just going to play my game," Hargreaves continued. "I'm going to have fun. We're going to be talking crap to each other it's going to be a great time. I'm excited you know I've been texting. They've been texting me. And I'm excited to get back down there on Saturday it is going to be fun."

Despite how things ended for him, Hargreaves has no ill-will towards the Buccaneers moving on from him earlier in the season. Now with his new team and a role as the teams starting nickel, he is concentrating on what is at hand.

"Things happen quick," Hargreaves said of the time of his release to now. "And it's nothing that I'm harping on. I don't have any ill will towards anybody over there. That's not the type of person I am."

Hargreaves admitted that he took notice the Buccaneers were on the schedule in week 16 when claimed by the Texans.

When asked if he would acknowledge it was just not another game on Saturday, Hargreaves admitted it was not.

"It's not just another game for us," Hargreaves said with a smile. "Because we can clinch AFC south. So I'll leave it at that."

