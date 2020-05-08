Texans virtual off-season has had full participation in preparation for the 2020 season

Houston, Texas- The virtual off-season for the Houston Texans has been running full steam ahead for two full weeks. With the team meeting virtually as a whole, in groups and specific position groups, the Texans have had full participation from the players despite being spread out at their own homes.

The Texans were allowed to help players purchase $1500 of workout equipment for their residences to workout during the pandemic as part of the start of the off-season program. Coupled with the virtual meetings during the week, the Texans are preparing without a field but installing all three phases virtually.

Using Zoom, Discord, and Kahoot!, the Texans are using as many virtual platforms to keep the team engaged and learning everything possible heading into the 2020 season.

Head coach Bill O'Brien along with his coaching staff has been working to prepare the Texans for the season virtually.

"It's been great," O'Brien said of the first two weeks of the virtual off-season. "I have to say thank you to the players. The players have been great. We've been able to Zoom, we've been able to use Discord, and we've been able to use Kahoot!, which is a testing mechanism, which has been great."

The Texans have been using the off-season to get new and returning players accustomed to the playbooks and each other. Brandin Cooks, a new addition to the offense, likes the Zoom meetings put together by the coaching staff.

"I guess the great thing is from the Zoom part," Cooks explained. "We're all dealing with that part. But it's pretty similar as if you were in a classroom, just you're not physically there, but they do such a great job from a coaching standpoint in elaborating and sharing screens, so being able to put a voice to a face is still there, just not physically."

With Cooks, Randall Cobb, and David Johnson part of the new-look offense, and newly minted defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver implementing his scheme, the Texans players are locked in virtually.

"We've had 100 percent attendance," O'Brien said of their off-season. "Our players have all been on these calls, and our coaches have been excited. Our coaches have been doing a great job."

The NFL is working on a plan for teams to return to their facilities, and clubs have until late next week to put a design in place. The Texans are working on an overall plan to return their staff to NRG Stadium. Players will not be able to return to the building, but it is a step in the right direction for the Texans to get back to work.

"Our guys are really excited," O'Brien said of a potential return. "We can't wait to get back to work, get back out on the practice field, and get going, but this time of the year has been very productive for us."

