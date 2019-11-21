Texans Waive Joel Heath and Steven Mitchell, Jr. In Roster Shuffle

In a roster shuffle in preparation for their game against the Indianapolis Colts, the Houston Texans have waived defensive end Joel Heath and wide receiver Steven Mitchell, Jr. The Texans needed roster spots for tight end Jordan Thomas, who was activated from the injured reserve. Also, Jonathan Owens was signed to the active roster from the practice squad due to injuries in the safety group.

Heath has spent the last three seasons with the Texans and has been a spot start on the defensive line. Starting 15 of the 30 games he has appeared in, Heath 34 total tackles and 3.0 sacks.

Battling a knee injury the past two seasons, Heath has been working to get back to himself on the field. He spent the entire off-season and preseason with the Texans before being released to start the season.

Mitchell arrived to the Texans in 2018 as a practice squad signing, but he was signed to the active roster late that season. He appeared in one game for the Texans last season.

