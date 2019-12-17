Texans Want Charles Omenihu To Stay "Humble and Hungry"

With the Houston Texans continuing to look for pass-rush help, rookie defensive end Charles Omenihu has been answering the call when they need big plays the most.

Omenihu iced the game against the Tennesee Titans sacking quarterback Ryan Tannehill to end the game. Omenihu has 3.0 sacks with five quarterbacks hits, two forced fumbles, two tackles for loss, and a pass deflection in situational pass-rushing spots.

The Texans need pass rush help late in the season and possibly into the playoffs. The 5th round selection out of the University of Texas continues to show flashes of being able to handle a more significant workload.

Head coach Bill O'Brien likes what Omenihu has brought to the table as a rookie.

"I mean that was a good pick, and he's done a lot of good things," O'Brien said of Omenihu. "He's a hard worker. He's young. He's still learning."

According to his position coach Anthony Weaver, one thing that Omeninhu does not lack is confidence.

"The thing about Charles is he certainly doesn't lack confidence," Weaver explained in early November. "So, we're always trying to rein him in a little bit, just getting them to understand that it's a team game. It's always a team concept, and you work within the scheme, your production will come. With him again, he's going to make plays, he has the utmost confidence in himself, and as he grows and matures as a player, he's only going to get even better."

O'Brien echoed that sentiment on Omenihu because it is clear the young defensive end has the talent to help the Texans defense now and into the future seasons.

"I think it's important for Charles to stay humble and hungry," O'Brien continued. "Stay humble and hungry, Charles. Because if you don't, it's a tough league. So I think if he does that he'll stay on the right track.

