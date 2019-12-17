State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Texans Want Charles Omenihu To Stay "Humble and Hungry"

Patrick D. Starr

With the Houston Texans continuing to look for pass-rush help, rookie defensive end Charles Omenihu has been answering the call when they need big plays the most. 

Omenihu iced the game against the Tennesee Titans sacking quarterback Ryan Tannehill to end the game. Omenihu has 3.0 sacks with five quarterbacks hits, two forced fumbles, two tackles for loss, and a pass deflection in situational pass-rushing spots. 

The Texans need pass rush help late in the season and possibly into the playoffs. The 5th round selection out of the University of Texas continues to show flashes of being able to handle a more significant workload. 

Head coach Bill O'Brien likes what Omenihu has brought to the table as a rookie. 

"I mean that was a good pick, and he's done a lot of good things," O'Brien said of Omenihu. "He's a hard worker. He's young. He's still learning." 

According to his position coach Anthony Weaver, one thing that Omeninhu does not lack is confidence.

"The thing about Charles is he certainly doesn't lack confidence," Weaver explained in early November. "So, we're always trying to rein him in a little bit, just getting them to understand that it's a team game. It's always a team concept, and you work within the scheme, your production will come. With him again, he's going to make plays, he has the utmost confidence in himself, and as he grows and matures as a player, he's only going to get even better."

O'Brien echoed that sentiment on Omenihu because it is clear the young defensive end has the talent to help the Texans defense now and into the future seasons. 

"I think it's important for Charles to stay humble and hungry," O'Brien continued. "Stay humble and hungry, Charles. Because if you don't, it's a tough league. So I think if he does that he'll stay on the right track.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans Benardrick McKinney Remains in the Concussion Protocol

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney started the practice week in the concussion protocol.

Texans Jahleel Addae and Jacob Martin Banged Up To Start the Week

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans conducted a walkthrough on Tuesday and would have been without Jahleel Addae and Jacob Martin to start the practice week.

Houston Texans Playoff Clinching Scenarios Entering Week 16

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans could wrap up a spot in the playoffs if they handle their business on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Justin Reid Selected as Texans 2019 Ed Block Courage Award Recipient

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans safety Justin Reid was selected by the players as their 2019 Ed Block Courage Award winner.

Bruce Arians Thinks Vernon Hargreaves, III Can Help The Texans With An Inside Look on the Buccaneers

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, III is set to face his former team on Sunday. Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians believes Hargreaves can help the Texans get an inside look to their team before the game.

Tackling Machine Zach Cunningham Pacing the Texans Defense

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans inside linebacker Zach Cunningham is producing and leading the AFC in tackles with two games left to play in the regular season.

Carlos Hyde's Hard Nosed Running Style Leads the Texans Over the Titans

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans running back Carlos Hyde produced his first 1,000 yard rushing season of his career with his 104 yard rushing day against the Tennessee Titans.

DeAndre Hopkins Leads AFC Wide Receivers For 2020 Pro Bowl With The Fans Vote

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans DeAndre Hopkins closes out the fan voting for the 2020 Pro Bowl leading all AFC wide receivers in votes.

Justin Reid Proving He Is The One To Lead The Texans Safety Group

Patrick D. Starr

Justin Reid is proving his toughness and smarts for the Houston Texans defense proving he is a focal point every week for offenses to worry about.

A New Hope: Texans J.J. Watt Has "Certainly Made Progress" From His Torn Pectoral

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans J.J. Watt is making progress from his torn left pectoral leaving the team hopeful for his return in 2019.