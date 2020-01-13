State of The Texans
Texans Want Deshaun Watson to Spend His Career In Houston

Patrick D. Starr

Houston, Texas- Reports surfaced over the weekend that the Houston Texans were interested in working on a contract extension for quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson just completed the third season of his rookie contract. 

With reports swirling that the Texans are working to find common ground with a contract extension for Watson, head coach Bill O'Brien made it clear the organization wants Watson to spend his career in Houston.

"I really don't want to talk about those things publicly," O'Brien said of potential contract discussions. "I can tell you publicly, though, that we obviously want the Deshaun Watson here for a long, long time."

With Watson as the Texans starting quarterback they are 24-13 in games he starts and has won two AFC South titles in the past two seasons. Watson and the Texans have won 21 games the past two seasons with him at the helm. 

 O'Brien continued, "We want him to be a Houston Texan and for his career. He is a great person. He's a great football player, and he means a lot to this organization to this city to this league. I just don't want to get into the nuts and bolts of when you would do that, and all those different things. Those things take time, and we want him here for a long time."

This season, Watson has thrown for 3,853 yards while completing 67.3% of his passes for 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for seven touchdowns and caught one bringing his season total to 34 total touchdowns. 

Dillon88
Dillon88

Top 10 QB in the league and he will only get better. Hope this stays true and can stay throughout the entire decade.

