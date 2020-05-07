State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Texans want the offense built around Deshaun Watson's decision making ability

Patrick D. Starr

When the Houston Texans eventually hit the field for the 2020 regular season, the offense will have a new look and feel. Based on speed and forcing the defense to defend the entire field, the Texans are working virtually to get their entire offense up to speed when they are allowed back on the football field. 

A guest with NFL Network's Wille McGinest on NFL Total Access, head coach Bill O'Brien took time to discuss the Texans' new-look offense entering the 2020 season. 

"Every roster move involves a lot of different thoughts," O'Brien started. "DeAndre Hopkins is a great player for us. He's going to be a great player in Arizona. We just felt like at that point in time, just like every roster move that we've made, we felt like that was the best move for the team, of course, that all has to play out."

The move of Hopkins came with scrutiny, and O'Brien understands that situation will be ongoing until games are played. The only way for the Texans to move on is to win games on the football field.

"We all know we've got to go out on the field and win," O'Brien continued. "When we're able to get back out there and play games. We've got to prove it on the field, and we all know that, but I feel like we've added some really good guys on offense."

With a new look and feel on the offensive side of the football, the exit of Hopkins and 1,000-yard rusher Carlos Hyde has been replaced with a trio of veteran players in wide receiver Randall Cobb and Brandin Cooks plus running back David Johnson. 

O'Brien himself has labeled this the "Watson Era" of Texans football, and more than ever, the offense will depend on the young quarterback to continue to progress as a passer in the league. 

"You mentioned Randall Cobb Brandin Cooks, we've added David Johnson in that trade," O'Brien said of the newest Texans skill players. "Really good players, players that have produced a lot in their careers in the NFL."

The new-look Texans offense will be built around speed and a skill group that will be asked to work within the system allowing Watson to pick the open player based on his progressions and reads. Balancing out and offense that was heavily focused on Hopkins since Watson took over as the starting quarterback in 2017. 

Together in 38 games, Watson and Hopkins averaged 87.8 yards a game, 8.7 yards per attempt, 68.5% completion percentage, 25 passing touchdowns, and 182 1st downs. 

That heavy reliance on one player to carry the load in the passing game is expected to change in 2020 with a more balanced group, according to O'Brien. 

"Really, our offensive philosophy is to spread the ball around," O'Brien explained. "Throw it to the guy who's open. Run the football, be balanced."

O'Brien added, "We've got a great young quarterback and Deshaun Watson, our football team is excited about where we are right now, really excited, you know really chomping at the bit to be able to get back to work like every other team in the league."

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans prepare to reopen facilities for 'Phase One' of a league-wide initiative

The Houston Texans and the rest of the NFL will start to prepare to re-open facilities in compliance with local and state protocols.

Patrick D. Starr

On the Board: Texans J.J. Watt early contender for NFL's comeback player of the year

Houston Texans J.J. Watt is an early betting favorite to land comeback player of the year award for the 2020 NFL season.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Ross Blacklock studies Aaron Donald and John Randle to make his mark on the game

Houston Texans Ross Blacklock has modeled his game after two of the best to play his position, Los Angeles Rams Aaron Donald and Hall of Fame defensive tackle John Randle.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans were Nick Tiano's top choice to land after the NFL Draft

Houston Texans rookie quarterback Nick Tiano is ready to learn from an experienced quarterback room and compete for a spot with the team.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Patrick Starr

Texans J.J. Watt says it was tough to lose DeAndre Hopkins this off-season

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt mentioned it was tough to see DeAndre Hopkins be traded this off-season but he can only control what he does as a player for the organization.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans J.J. Watt can't get enough of The Great British Bake Off

Houston Texans J.J. Watt is a big fan of The Great British Bake Off on Netflix and claims the positive aspect of the show is what makes him not able to get enough.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans J.J. Watt wants time for him and his teammates to properly prepare for the 2020 season

Houston Texans J.J. Watt wants enough time for him and his teammates to prepare for the 2020 regular season to protect them from injuries.

Patrick D. Starr

Ahead of the Curve: Texans searching for facility hygiene coordinator

The Houston Texans are currently searching for a facility hygiene coordinator for the organization. It is the first known major U.S. pro sports team hiring a dedicated industrial hygiene expert.

Patrick D. Starr

The Rundown: Texans trade with the Dolphins is halfway complete

The Houston Texans trade for Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills with the Miami Dolphins is halfway complete. Here is a closer look at the deal and the selections made.

Patrick D. Starr

Expectations should be tempered for Texans rookies in 2020

The Houston Texans have their smallest rookie class in franchise history and it’s by design heading into the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr