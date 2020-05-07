Texans want the offense built around Deshaun Watson's decision making ability

When the Houston Texans eventually hit the field for the 2020 regular season, the offense will have a new look and feel. Based on speed and forcing the defense to defend the entire field, the Texans are working virtually to get their entire offense up to speed when they are allowed back on the football field.

A guest with NFL Network's Wille McGinest on NFL Total Access, head coach Bill O'Brien took time to discuss the Texans' new-look offense entering the 2020 season.

"Every roster move involves a lot of different thoughts," O'Brien started. "DeAndre Hopkins is a great player for us. He's going to be a great player in Arizona. We just felt like at that point in time, just like every roster move that we've made, we felt like that was the best move for the team, of course, that all has to play out."

The move of Hopkins came with scrutiny, and O'Brien understands that situation will be ongoing until games are played. The only way for the Texans to move on is to win games on the football field.

"We all know we've got to go out on the field and win," O'Brien continued. "When we're able to get back out there and play games. We've got to prove it on the field, and we all know that, but I feel like we've added some really good guys on offense."

With a new look and feel on the offensive side of the football, the exit of Hopkins and 1,000-yard rusher Carlos Hyde has been replaced with a trio of veteran players in wide receiver Randall Cobb and Brandin Cooks plus running back David Johnson.

O'Brien himself has labeled this the "Watson Era" of Texans football, and more than ever, the offense will depend on the young quarterback to continue to progress as a passer in the league.

"You mentioned Randall Cobb Brandin Cooks, we've added David Johnson in that trade," O'Brien said of the newest Texans skill players. "Really good players, players that have produced a lot in their careers in the NFL."

The new-look Texans offense will be built around speed and a skill group that will be asked to work within the system allowing Watson to pick the open player based on his progressions and reads. Balancing out and offense that was heavily focused on Hopkins since Watson took over as the starting quarterback in 2017.

Together in 38 games, Watson and Hopkins averaged 87.8 yards a game, 8.7 yards per attempt, 68.5% completion percentage, 25 passing touchdowns, and 182 1st downs.

That heavy reliance on one player to carry the load in the passing game is expected to change in 2020 with a more balanced group, according to O'Brien.

"Really, our offensive philosophy is to spread the ball around," O'Brien explained. "Throw it to the guy who's open. Run the football, be balanced."

O'Brien added, "We've got a great young quarterback and Deshaun Watson, our football team is excited about where we are right now, really excited, you know really chomping at the bit to be able to get back to work like every other team in the league."

