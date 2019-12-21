Texans Want Whitney Mercilus Part of the Team Moving Into 2020

The Houston Texans were able to piece together an important win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium to clinch the AFC South title.

When the Texans needed plays late in the game, Whitney Mercilus was able to put together get back to what he does best, sacking the quarterback.

Mercilus came up with two key sacks late in the game, along with four tackles and a tackle for loss to help the Texans stop the Buccaneers' late-game drive for a win.

Head coach Bill O'Brien was pleased to see Mercilus back making plays and being rewarded for the work he puts in during the week.

"Whitney is a hard worker," O'Brien explained. "I mean, you guys know. Whitney works very hard puts a lot of time, and it's so important to him. He is here early in the morning, and he stays late. He tries to do whatever he can to do what's best for the team. He's an excellent teammate."

With Mercilus set to be a free agent at the end of the season, there are questions on if he is in the plans of the organization. O'Brien made that clear after the Texans win over the Buccaneers that they want him back heading into 2020.

"We want Whitney back," O'Brien said of Mercilus. "We want Whitney back here, and we want him to be a part of our team for a while. So it was, it was good. It was good to see him breakthrough with a sack, but he does a lot of other things other than that you know that help us win."

This season Mercilus has 47 total tackles and 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions.

