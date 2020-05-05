Texans were Nick Tiano's top choice to land after the NFL Draft

Houston, Texas- The Houston Texans signed UT-Chattanooga quarterback Nick Tiano shortly after the 2020 NFL Draft to add to their quarterback room. Tiano attempting to find the right spot for himself to start his NFL career chose the Texans due to both head coach Bill O'Brien and offensive coordinator Tim Kelly plus the presence of Deshaun Watson.

Tiano originally signed with Mississippi State, and former Bulldogs head coach Dan Mullen with Dak Prescott at the helm in 2015. After Prescott left for the NFL, Tiano lost the starting quarterback competition to Nick Fitzgerald, which led to him transferring back to his hometown to play for UT-Chatanooga.

Wanting to play the position, Tiano saw an opportunity for the Mocs, and the rest is history developing enough over the years in three different offenses to catch the Texans' attention.

During the draft process, Tiano put his foot in the door being the 2020 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl as the game's MVP. Tiano led the game-winning drive, throwing a 48-yard touchdown and finishing the game 8 of 10 for 135 passing yards and the final touchdown.

Tiano joined In the Trenches on Sports Talk 790 with N.D. Kalu and Chris Gordy to discuss his arrival to the Texans.

Tiano was one of the many draft-eligible prospects the Texans met with via video conference to get to know better heading to the draft.

"So a couple of weeks before the draft," Tiano explained on In the Trenches. "I had an interview with the coordinator, coach (Tim) Kelly. We were on the phone, and you got to talk football he got to know me as a person and got to see my knowledge for the game. The way I prepare and the way I can play. What I can bring to the table, so I think we just hit it off. There was definitely a mutual interest there."

Interviewing with teams during the process, Tiano had interest from clubs and even felt he had an outside chance he could be selected on day three.

Entering the final day of the draft, of not selected, the Texans were Tiano's top choice to sign with when the free-agent process started.

"Going into Saturday of the draft," Tiano added. "Houston was really my agent, and I top choice, just because it coach O'Brien coach Kelly those guys they've done a great job of quarterbacks in their past."

In 2019, Tiano threw for 2,241 yards with 14 touchdowns and ten interceptions, completing 53% of his passes. He also rushed 85 times for 384 yards with nine rushing touchdowns averaging 4.5 yards a carry. Tiano amassed 2,242 all-purpose yards averaging 218.8 yards a game.

Tiano sees the potential of the Texans quarterback room for his development with Deshaun Watson and A.J. McCarron.

"I think it's a great place to go to learn and develop," Tiano continued. "Deshaun Watson, obviously an unbelievable player. He's got a ton of success and another great guy you learn from. A.J. McCarron also being in the room. He's a vet he's played in the league a long time."

In 28 career games throwing for 5,825 yards for 35 touchdowns and 22 interceptions completing 57% of his passes, Tiano also rushed 744 times for ten rushing touchdowns. Tiano slowly developed his game as a dual-threat quarterback over his time with the Mocs.

With the NFL off-season taken away to help rookies due to COVID-19 pandemic, Tiano is staying positive and ready to compete for a spot on the team when that time arrives.

"Just felt it was a great spot to go compete," Tiano finished. "A great place to go try to make the team and learn and grow and continue to develop and hopefully play there for a long time."

