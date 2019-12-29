Texans Whitney Mercilus "Couldn't Imagine Wearing Another Uniform"

The Houston Texans signed Whitney Mercilus to a four-year deal worth $54 million with $24.5 million guaranteed on Saturday. The Texans made it official and Mercilus took to Instagram to talk about his new deal with the organization that selected him in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

"I am excited to know that I will have the opportunity to extend my career in the City of Houston, the place I have called home for the past 8 years. My family is here and the WithMerci Foundation has made it's home here as well. The Houston fans are the best and I couldn't imagine wearing another uniform. Special thanks to the Houston Texans Organization and the McNair family for allowing me to continue my career here and a big thanks to my team and my agent Todd France for getting this done and always praises to God. Now it's time to rock on!" -Whitney Mercilus (Instagram)

This season Mercilus has 47 total tackles and 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions. He is one of only three players in franchise history to record 50.0 sacks in a Texans uniform joining J.J. Watt and Mario Williams.



