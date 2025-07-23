Texans’ Will Anderson Jr. Reveals New Addition to His Game
Houston Texans pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. has already established himself as an elite pass rusher and is continuing to improve his game. The 23-year-old shared what he's been working on this offseason.
“Just adding a little bit more finesse to my game, bend the corner just a little bit more," Anderson Jr. said.
Anderson Jr. said fellow star pass rusher Danielle Hunter and defensive line coach Rod Wright have helped him in adding this to his game.
Anderson Jr. has burst onto the scene as an elite pass rusher, winning Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2023. He followed that up with an impressive season in 2024, with 37 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, and a forced fumble.
If Anderson Jr. takes another leap in his third season, he could emerge as a Defensive Player of the Year candidate.
The Texans also have another elite pass rusher in Hunter. In the 2024 campaign, Hunter had 46 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, and a forced fumble.
With Anderson Jr. continuing to improve his game, the Texans defense could reach another level in the 2025 season.
