Texans Will Fuller a Long Shot to Play Against the Bills

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans are not expecting wide receiver Will Fuller to be available for their Wild Card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. Fuller was injured in their week 16 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

Earlier in the week head coach Bill O'Brien discussed Fuller's status, “He's progressing. I mean, I think he's – we'll see how it goes today, but I think he's working hard to try to get back and it's really going to be kind of a day by day thing.”

Fuller was on the field for practice the entire week and was limited all three days according to the Texans injury report. 

O'Brien said the Texans would go up to game time to see where Fuller is on Thursday. 

“I would say that that’ll be a game-time decision," O'Brien said at the end of the week. "I think we're going to practice today, we'll see how it goes today. He'll be out there today and then we'll do some more tomorrow and then we'll see how it goes.”

Texans will host a Wild Card Round game against the Bills on Saturday, January 4 at 3:35 p.m. CT on ESPN/ABC at NRG Stadium.  

