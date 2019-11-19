State of The
Texans Will Fuller, Bradley Roby, and Lonnie Johnson, Jr. Gametime Decisions for Thursday Night

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans are entering into Thursday's game with the Indianapolis Colts as a must-win scenario to keep their playoff chances alive. The Texans need to earn a split with the Colts to control their own destiny into the final stretch of the season. 

The Texans appear to have three key players as game-time decisions heading into the game in wide receiver Will Fuller and cornerbacks Bradley Roby and Lonnie Johnson, Jr. 

Head coach Bill O'Brien mentioned that the Texans were going to work out the trio before the game to get a full look if they can play or not against the Colts. 

