Texans Will Fuller Expected Back For the Divisional Round Against the Chiefs

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller is expected back for the Houston Texans in their Divisional Round playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans will be traveling to Arrowhead Stadium for their Sunday game for a possible trip to the AFC Championship.

Fuller injured his groin in the win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 16, and the injury was initially called a three-week injury. He missed the Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills, but the win appeared to open the door for the Fuller return this coming weekend.

Before the game against Bills, Fuller did some pre-game routes with quarterback Deshaun Watson and Kenny Stills to get some work in. Fuller ended up being inactive for the game after being limited in practice the entire week.

Watch Will Fuller Workout Before the Bills Game

