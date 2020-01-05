State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Texans Will Fuller Expected Back For the Divisional Round Against the Chiefs

Patrick D. Starr

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller is expected back for the Houston Texans in their Divisional Round playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans will be traveling to Arrowhead Stadium for their Sunday game for a possible trip to the AFC Championship. 

Fuller injured his groin in the win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 16, and the injury was initially called a three-week injury. He missed the Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills, but the win appeared to open the door for the Fuller return this coming weekend. 

Before the game against Bills, Fuller did some pre-game routes with quarterback Deshaun Watson and Kenny Stills to get some work in. Fuller ended up being inactive for the game after being limited in practice the entire week. 

Watch Will Fuller Workout Before the Bills Game

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Taiwan Jones Makes His Mark For the Texans In Playoff Win

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans running back Taiwan Jones made his opportunity in the playoffs count producing the game changing play to set up the game winning field goal to beat the Buffalo Bills.

Jacob Martin's Late Season Pass Rushing Surge Continues in The Texans Playoff Win

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans outside linebacker Jacob Martin has been a pass rushing presence for the defense late in the season and he showed up in the playoff win against the Buffalo Bills.

Taiwan Jones' Success Brings Joy Inside the Texans Running Back Room

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans running back Taiwan Jones helped set up their playoff win but Duke Johnson and Carlos Hyde were excited to see his hard work pay off.

Duke Johnson's Third and Long Play Gave the Texans Life in Overtime

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans running back Duke Johnson had one of the biggest plays in their playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. His 3rd and long catch and run gave the Texans the chance to make magic to pull out the win.

Texans Will Fuller a Long Shot to Play Against the Bills

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans called Will Fuller a game-time decision to play in their playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. Fuller is a long shot to play for the Texans with a groin injury.

Andre Johnson's In-Game Pep Talk Helped DeAndre Hopkins Confidence In Texans Playoff Win

Patrick D. Starr

After Houston Texans DeAndre Hopkins fumbled on his first catch of the game against the Buffalo Bills, it was Andre Johnson who calmed him down to refocus him for the remainder of the game.

Seven from Saturday: Texans Make Their Mark in Comeback Win Over the Bills

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and Whitney Mercilus make their make in the franchise post-season record books in the win over the Buffalo Bills.

J.J. Watt's Sack Flipped the Tide In Favor of The Texans Against the Bills

Patrick D. Starr

J.J. Watt's return to the Houston Texans gave the life it needed to mount a comeback against the Buffalo Bills.

Deshaun Watson's Houdini Act Saves The Texans in Overtime

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was able to piece together a solid game but his best play of the game was saved in overtime getting out of would be sack by the Buff

Houston Texans Travel to Face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans Travel to Face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round