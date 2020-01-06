State of The Texans
Texans Will Fuller Has A Few Stages to Pass Before Being Cleared for the Divisional Round

Patrick D. Starr

Houston, Texas- A day after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller would return for the Divisional Round against the Kansas City Chiefs. Head coach Bill O'Brien met with the media to discuss the status of Fuller's groin injury. 

When asked about Fuller's injury, O'Brien would not commit to him returning this weekend. 

"We're going to continue to work with him throughout the week and see where he's at," O'Brien said of Fuller. "I know he's progressing in the right direction, but I know he's doing better. But I'm not sure that I'd be able to sit up here and tell you that he's all the way back."

Fuller had limited all three practices last week in preparation for the Buffalo Bills, but Fuller did get on the field before the game with Deshaun Watson and Kenny Still to run routes showing he is progressing. 

O'Brien talked about Fuller getting on the field prior to the playoff game with the Bills. 

"I think anytime you're able to get out there and move around like that and cut and not just run straight ahead," O'Brien continued. "I think is a good thing. But there are another few stages here that he - that we have the pass for me to be able to say he'll be ready to play."

Watch Will Fuller Work Out Prior to the Playoff Game

