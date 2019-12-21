Texans Will Fuller Leaves Game Against Bucs With Groin Injury

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller V left the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a groin injury. His return to the game is questionable, which will leave the Texans with DeAndre Hopkins, Kenny Stills, and DeAndre Carter as their only receivers dressed for the game.

Fuller had two receptions for 11 yards and when he left the game.

Dealing with a hamstring injury the majority of the season, Fuller leaving with a groin injury only complicates things for an offense that needs him in the lineup.

