Texans Will Fuller Undergoes Surgery to Repair Sports Hernia

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans Will Fuller recently underwent surgery to repair a sports hernia that was a result of his groin injury that he sustained in week 16 of the season. The surgery was first reported by the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson. 

Fuller had the core muscle surgery to repair the issue that slowed him in the final portion of the season. He suffered the injury in the first quarter in the Texans week 16 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In that game, Fuller had two receptions for eleven yards before exiting in the first half with his groin injury. 

The speedy wide receiver having surgery is not new since he arrived in Houston. In 2017, Fuller had surgery to repair a broken collarbone suffered during training camp. At the end of the season, Fuller injured his knee in week 17 against the Indianapolis Colts that resulted in surgery shortly at the end of the season to clean-up. 

In 2018, Fuller only played seven games before tearing his ACL against the Miami Dolphins.

It has been a tough stretch for Fuller and the recent core surgery is just added to the long list of health issues he has had since being drafted in the first round out of Notre Dame in 2016.

In 2019, Fuller 49 receptions for 670 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 13.7 yards a catch. 

The Texans picked up Fuller's 5th-year option last Spring which is worth $10.2 million. 

