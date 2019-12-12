State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Texans' Will Fuller Was an O'Brien Favorite During the 2016 Draft Process According to the Titans Mike Vrabel

Patrick D. Starr

Throughout the tenure of head coach Bill O'Brien's time with the Houston Texans, there have been discussions on who is making the final choices on personnel. O'Brien had made it clear numerous times this season that his job with personnel is the same in 2019 as it was when he hired to be the head coach in 2014. 

During Wednesday's conference call with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, there was a question regarding wide receiver Will Fuller. When asked about Fuller's impact on the Texans offense, Vrabel started discussing Fuller but added an interesting tidbit regarding O'Brien's high regard for the Texans' current speedy receiver. 

"Just a dynamic speed player," Vrabel said of Fuller. "Vertical threat, but he can run."

Vrabel continued, "I remember when we were evaluating him, and Billy (Bill O'Brien) fell in love with this guy in the draft process. He said he could run the entire route tree, but he's also one of the faster players in the draft. So, he's not just a fast player that can take the top off of it. He can run the entire route tree in the offense."

During the 2016 off-season, O'Brien was looking to improve the wide receiver depth opposite DeAndre Hopkins with a speed player. He worked out Corey Coleman during Baylor's Pro Day, and on the draft day, they traded with the Washington Redskins one draft slot to pass up Josh Doctson to draft Fuller. 

It is just another sign that shows that O'Brien has had a heavy hand in personnel decisions even with former general manager Rick Smith was in the building. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Pitcher and Texans D.J. Reader Thinks the Yankees Are Back to Buying Dynasties With The Signing of Gerrit Cole

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans defensive tackle D.J. Reader weighed in on the recent contract that Gerrit Cole received from the New York Yankees.

Texans D.J. Reader Nominated for the 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans D.J. Reader has been selected to be the team's nomination for the 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Titans Mike Vrabel Admits He Learned From Texans Deshaun Watson In the Year They Spent Together In Houston

Patrick D. Starr

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel spoke highly of Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson but more about his character off the football field.

Texans DeAndre Hopkins Continues to Produce With Defenses Paying Close Attention and Titans Kevin Byard Has Taken Notice

Patrick D. Starr

Tennessee Titans Kevin Byard continues to be impressed with the production Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins puts up with all of the defensive attention thrown at him on game days.

Deshaun Watson Has Had Past Success Against the Titans and The Texans Will Need It Again

Patrick D. Starr

Deshaun Watson has had success against the Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans are going to need him to continue that trend this weekend.

Will Fuller's Health Continues to Be an Issue for the Texans - Status Heading Into Sunday Up in the Air

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien did not know much about Will Fuller's status heading into an important AFC South matchup with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Podcast Episode 4.30: Texans Don't Even Show Up Against the Broncos

Patrick D. Starr

State of the Texans discusses the Houston Texans having a disappointing showing against the Denver Broncos.

Texans Update: NFL Informs Teams of Salary Cap Increase Heading Into 2020 Season

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans were informed that the 2020 salary cap will rise $196.8 million to $201.2 million which will give them more room to work with.

Houston Texans Work Out Offensive Tackles Andre Smith and Travis Vornkahl

Patrick D. Starr

Free agent offensive tackles Andre Smith and Travis Vornkahl worked out for the Houston Texans on Tuesday.

Houston Texans Work Out Tight End Paul Butler

Patrick D. Starr

Free agent tight end Paul Butler worked out for the Houston Texans on Tuesday.