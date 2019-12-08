State of The
Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Texans Will Fuller Will Be Held Out In Sunday’s Game Against the Broncos

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans wise receiver Will Fuller will be inactive against the Denver Broncos due to a hamstring issue. Fuller was listed as questionable in the final injury report but he will sit this game out. 

This will be Fuller’s third missed game of the season with his lingering right hamstring injury. Fuller has 42 receptions for 598 yards and three touchdowns  

Kenny Stills will take over in Fuller’s absence and Keke Coutee or Steven Mitchell Jr. will be active in Fuller’s absence.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jacob Martin Thought It Was "Flattering" That the Texans Traded For Him

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans outside linebacker Jacob Martin was on Mad Dog Sports Radio and discussed the trade from the Seattle Seahawks to the Texans.

Texans Call Will Fuller Questionable for Sunday Against The Broncos - Four Others Ruled Questionable

Patrick D. Starr
1 0

The Houston Texans have labeled Will Fuller, Gareon Conley, Brennan Scarlett, Carlos Watkins, and Bradley Roby questionable heading into Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.

Former Houston Texans' Punter Shane Lechler Selected to the NFL 100 All-Time Team

Patrick D. Starr
0

Former Houston Texans punter Shane Lechler was named to the NFL 100 All-Time team voted on by a panel of 26-voters.

Carlos Hyde Knows The Texans Running Game Needs To Find Its Stride Again

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans running back Carlos Hyde wants the running game to get back to the basics and get it on track heading into Sunday.

Jacob Martin is Going to 'Excel' at Whatever the Houston Texans Ask Him to Do

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans' Jacob Martin is focused on doing whatever the team wants him to do because he is going to excel at what they ask of him.

"My Cause, My Cleats": Texans Lonnie Johnson, Jr. Continues to Use His Platform To Support His Hometown

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans Lonnie Johnson, Jr. continues to use his platform to support his local community in Gary,Indiana with his cleats for the NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats.'

Broncos Kareem Jackson Expects His Trip To Face the Texans To Be An 'Emotional' One

Patrick D. Starr
0

Denver Broncos Kareem Jackson is set to travel to face the Houston Texans and the place he called home for nine-seasons.

Houston Texans Trio of DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller, and Kenny Stills Has the Attention of Vic Fangio and the Denver Broncos

Patrick D. Starr
1 0

The Houston Texans wide receiver trio of DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller, and Kenny Stills are getting the attention of opposing defenses week to week. Denver Broncos' Vic Fangio is well aware of the threat they pose as a group.

Injury Update: Texans Jordan Akins Has Knee Issue That Keeps Him Limited In Practice

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins has a knee issue that had him limited in practice on Thursday plus other injury updates for the team.

Houston Texans Sign Safety Shalom Luani to The Practice Squad

Patrick D. Starr
1 0

Free agent safety Shalom Luani has been signed to the Houston Texans practice squad.