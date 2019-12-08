Texans Will Fuller Will Be Held Out In Sunday’s Game Against the Broncos

Houston Texans wise receiver Will Fuller will be inactive against the Denver Broncos due to a hamstring issue. Fuller was listed as questionable in the final injury report but he will sit this game out.

This will be Fuller’s third missed game of the season with his lingering right hamstring injury. Fuller has 42 receptions for 598 yards and three touchdowns

Kenny Stills will take over in Fuller’s absence and Keke Coutee or Steven Mitchell Jr. will be active in Fuller’s absence.