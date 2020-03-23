State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Texans Will Fuller's contract fully guaranteed for the 2020 season

Patrick D. Starr

After a crazy week to start the new league year for the Houston Texans, wide receiver Will Fuller’s contract became fully guaranteed.

On March 18th, Fuller’s 2020 salary of $10.162 million became guaranteed. The Texans picked up Fuller’s fifth-year option in late April last year and that was after he tore his ACL in the middle of the season.

In four seasons, Fuller has appeared in 42 games (41 starts) and caught 156 passes for 2,231 yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging 14.3 yards a catch.

Fuller has struggled with injuries since coming into the league and still has not played a complete season for the Texans.

In 2019, Fuller had hamstring and a groin issue that needed surgery at the end of the season to correct. In 2018, Fuller was lost after seven games after tearing his ACL and in 2017 Fuller missed games with a broken rib, clavicle, and knee issue.

Fuller’s presence is key in the Texans offense and it will be even more needed due to the departure of DeAndre Hopkins. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Money the ultimate factor in DeAndre Hopkins being moved to the Cardinals

MMQBs Albert Breer is reporting that the Houston Texans traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals due to contract demands they would not meet.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans lose Barkevious Mingo to the Bears on a one-year deal

The Chicago Bears signed outside linebacker Barkevious Mingo to a one-year deal ending his tenure with the Houston Texans.

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans bid farewell to DeAndre Hopkins

The Houston Texans announced the trade of DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals officially ending one of the most decorated players in franchise history tenure with the franchise.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Dillon88

Texans announce a flurry of moves including the trade for David Johnson

The Houston Texans have announced their moves to open up the 2020 season including the trade of DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for David Johnson.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Dillon88

Report: Bill O'Brien compares meeting with DeAndre Hopkins to one with Aaron Hernandez

Michael Irvin says in a conversation with Arizona Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins that Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien compared a meeting they had to one with Aaron Hernandez.

Patrick D. Starr

by

YUACLOSETRACIST

Texans re-sign linebacker Tyrell Adams

The Houston Texans have re-signed linebacker Tyrell Adams to the roster for the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans reach a one-year deal with offensive lineman Brent Qvale

The Houston Texans have reached a verbal agreement with former New York Jets offensive lineman Brent Qvale.

Patrick D. Starr

by

AlTruckee

The Texans 2020 Draft Picks after the DeAndre Hopkins Trade

The Houston Texans have added a pick for the 2020 NFL Draft after the trade of DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals.

Patrick D. Starr

Jaylen Watkins signs a two-year deal with the Texans

The Houston Texans signed defensive back Jaylen Watkins to a two-year deal worth $3 million.

Patrick D. Starr

Roderick Johnson returns to the Texans with a one-year deal

The Houston Texans have signed unrestricted free agent offensive tackle Roderick Johnson to a one-year deal time remain their swing tackle.

Patrick D. Starr