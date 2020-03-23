Texans Will Fuller's contract fully guaranteed for the 2020 season

After a crazy week to start the new league year for the Houston Texans, wide receiver Will Fuller’s contract became fully guaranteed.

On March 18th, Fuller’s 2020 salary of $10.162 million became guaranteed. The Texans picked up Fuller’s fifth-year option in late April last year and that was after he tore his ACL in the middle of the season.

In four seasons, Fuller has appeared in 42 games (41 starts) and caught 156 passes for 2,231 yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging 14.3 yards a catch.

Fuller has struggled with injuries since coming into the league and still has not played a complete season for the Texans.

In 2019, Fuller had hamstring and a groin issue that needed surgery at the end of the season to correct. In 2018, Fuller was lost after seven games after tearing his ACL and in 2017 Fuller missed games with a broken rib, clavicle, and knee issue.

Fuller’s presence is key in the Texans offense and it will be even more needed due to the departure of DeAndre Hopkins.

