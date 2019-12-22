State of The Texans
Texans Will Fuller's Health Is Concerning Bill O'Brien

Patrick D. Starr

It is becoming a habit this season for the Houston Texans learning to play without wide receiver Will Fuller V. The Texans once again had to play the majority of the game without Fuller and down wide receivers. 

Missing four games this season and leaving two games early due to injuries, Fuller's inability to stay healthy this season has become an enormous issue for the offense. 

Fuller left the game with two receptions for 11 yards and left the team short receivers for the majority of the game. 

Head coach Bill O'Brien was at a loss for words after the Texans win losing Fuller again during the game. 

"I don't know what to tell you," O'Brien said of Fuller. "He's a great guy, love coaching him, but it's hard for him to stay healthy. That's the bottom line, and hopefully, we can help him stay healthy because this team is a very good team when we have him in the lineup."

This season, Fuller has 49 receptions for 670 yards and three touchdowns. 

