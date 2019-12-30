State of The Texans
Texans Will Fuller's Health Status Too Early to Gauge For Matchup with the Bills

Patrick D. Starr

Houston, Texas- The Houston Texans are heading into the Wild Card round of the playoffs against the Buffalo Bills relatively healthy. The most significant health question mark rests with wide receiver Will Fuller, V, who is dealing with a groin injury he suffered in week 16 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

Head coach Bill O'Brien gave an update on Fuller's health heading into their game against the Bills. 

"I think he's progressing," O'Brien said of Fuller. "We will know better as the week goes on. I wouldn't be able to tell you that right now, but I think I would say he's headed in a good direction, but we'll have to see as the week goes on."

Outside of Fuller, the Texans are trying to be as close to healthy they can be heading into their playoff opener. O'Brien is pleased with the Texans' health for this time of year. 

"I think for this time of the year probably about as good as you can be," O'Brien said of the Texans' health. "I think everybody's, you know, this you know you're talking about, you know, 16 game regular season and you know training camp and all those things. I think for this time of the year, we're in decent shape."

