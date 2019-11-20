Texans Working to Keep Keke Coutee Plugged In For the Stretch Run of the Season

It has been nearly a month between receptions for Houston Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee when he hauled in three passes for 25 yards this past Sunday.

The absence of Coutee from the offense had many questioning the problems at hand. Coutee had been active for two games without receiving a single snap on gameday.

Both head coach Bill O'Brien and wide receiver coach John Perry mentioned practicing habits and attention to detail for Coutee. O'Brien met with Coutee before the bye week and expected for the second-year wide receiver to get back on the field soon.

That is what happened against the Ravens.

Coutee before the start of the season was considered a vital part of the offense. To this point, that has not been the case for Coutee. Despite the uninspiring start for Coutee, quarterback Deshaun Watson is supporting him and happy to have him back in the offense.

"It's always good to get Keke back out there and get his confidence up," Watson explained. "He's a great help for this team. He's a great football player, a great teammate, just a great person, a brother. You just kind of make sure that he's staying along, staying encouraged, and that's what we've been doing. He's definitely going to help us out as we make this run."

This season in seven games, Coutee has 16 receptions for 179 yards and one rushing touchdown.

