Texans working to prepare for the "virtual" 2020 NFL Draft

Houston, Texas- The Houston Texans, as well the rest of the 31 NFL teams, will be heading into the NFL Draft from the comfort of their own homes. The NFL released a memo to all NFL teams to conduct the 2020 NFL draft virtually.

The NFL stated in their memo, "Clubs have been advised to prepare to conduct the 2020 Draft entirely outside of their facilities and in a fully virtual format, with club personnel in separate locations and able to communicate with one another and Draft headquarters by phone or internet."

Head coach Bill O'Brien will be directing the NFL Draft as the Texans general manager with key figures helping in the process during the draft in Director of Player Personnel Matt Bazirgan, Director of College Scouting James Liipefert, and Executive Vice President of Team Development Jack Easterby.

Easterby, who has taken a more prominent role with the Texans in 2020, has been in the thick of decision making for the organization. He is doing the same preparing for the NFL draft and helping steer the direction of the organization with O'Brien.

"We're staying connected," Easterby said of the work put in by the front office during this time. "We're trying to really do due diligence from a distance to make sure we do make good decisions across the entire program. We've had some new staff, join us which has been really cool they're doing their part to bring different knowledge from different perspectives, and so I think the staff has been amazing."

The Texans have been preparing for the draft with meetings through Skype, Zoom, and Webex with personnel and scouts discussing the draft. Also, the Texans have kept up with meeting with prospects via video conferences, which the NFL allows three a week an hour long.

A portion of draft-eligible names that the Texans have met with video conferences are offensive tackles Josh James (Houston) and Tristan Wirfs (Iowa). Defensive lineman Kameron Cline (South Dakota) and cornerback Reggie Robinson II (Tulsa) have also met with the Texans via video calls.

"Jack and I have been empowered to do certain things," O'Brien explained. O'Brien and Easterby have to report to Chairman and CEO Cal McNair and also keep President Jamie Rootes and Executive Vice President and Chief Legal and Administrative Officer Suzie Thomas in the loop of decisions.

With the Texans following the Harris County COVID-19 rules in place for social distancing, O'Brien and Easterby followed the plan to prevent any issues pertaining to the COVID-19.

"There are definitely challenges," O'Brien continued. "A lot of times, Jack and I meet over at my house. We stay outside. We stay six feet apart, do the right things, and go for a walk. We're on opposite sides of the street yelling back and forth at each other, but then we do a lot of WebEx meetings we do a lot of zoom meetings. Thank god for the technology."

With the NFL placing all personnel at their homes for the NFL draft, O'Brien and the Texans will have to put a plan in place to ensure that communication is readily available to the head of personnel departments and scouts.

The NFL will allow the club's IT personnel to visit the homes of front office personnel involved with the draft to set up the network for the draft. The Texans have already put in equipment and systems into personnel's homes to access film and conduct meetings as a group and with draft eligible-prospects.

It will be uncharted territory for the Texans and the rest of the NFL, which will lead to even more intrigue heading toward the draft.

"We've had great organizational meetings with subprogram heads," O'Brien added. "The whole football organization with the whole organization. We're excited about where we're at, and we're excited about where we're headed."

The Full Memo from the NFL Regarding the NFL Draft

"In response to developing conditions and the advice of medical and public health experts, authorities at all levels of government have expanded the scope and extended the duration of orders requiring residents to shelter-in-place ("stay at home" orders) and closing non-essential businesses. These orders now cover the vast majority of residents and include every NFL home community. In some locations, these orders extend as far as June, and we should expect that this trend will continue.

"As you know, our offices have been closed since March 13 and all Club facilities have been closed since March 26. These steps were taken to protect our players and staffs, to model appropriate behavior, and to ensure competitive equity among all 32 clubs. Given current and expected conditions, and to ensure that we operate responsibly and in full compliance with current regulations, both League and Club facilities will remain closed indefinitely. We will reopen facilities when it is safe to do so based on medical and public health advice, and in compliance with government mandates.

"Because of these circumstances, Clubs have been advised to prepare to conduct the 2020 Draft entirely outside of their facilities and in a fully virtual format, with club personnel in separate locations and able to communicate with one another and Draft headquarters by phone or internet. We have reviewed this matter in the past few days with both the Competition Committee and CEC, and this will confirm that Clubs will conduct their Draft operations remotely, with club personnel separately located in their homes.

"We have made this decision for several reasons. All Clubs will not have access to their facilities, which is contrary to the fundamental equity principle that all clubs operate in a consistent and fair way. Moreover, we want all NFL personnel to comply with government directives and to model safe and appropriate health practices. Our staff will carry out its responsibilities in the same way, operating in separate locations outside of our offices. And after consulting with medical advisors, we cannot identify an alternative that is preferable from a medical or public health perspective, given the varying needs of clubs, the need properly to screen participants, and the unique risk factors that individual club employees may face.

"Accordingly, all clubs should dedicate their personnel and technology resources toward preparing for a fully virtual Draft, with personnel in separate locations. Our staff in Events, Football Operations, Information Technology, and the Management Council will be in contact with each Club and Clubins fully available to answer questions or assist in your preparations. Our understanding is that many clubs are already well advanced in preparing for a virtual Draft, and we are confident that all clubs can take the necessary steps to make the 2020 Draft a successful event.

"I have spoken to many of you in the past several days and recognize the challenges facing all of us. We are operating in an environment, unlike anything we have experienced before, one that requires flexibility, patience, and cooperation. As we work through those challenges together, we should not lose sight of the magnitude of this global health crisis, of the extraordinary work of first responders, healthcare workers, and so many others, of the growing number of Americans in need of assistance, and of those who have lost family or friends to this virus.

"Please feel free to reach out if you have specific concerns or needs, and thank you for all that you are doing to help your communities and employees during these uncertain times."

