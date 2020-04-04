State of The Texans
Texans would have loved to keep D.J. Reader but could not do it financially

Patrick D. Starr

Houston, Texas- When the Houston Texans watched nose tackle D.J. Reader walkout during free agency, the team admitted they could not match it financially. 

Reader signed a four year $53 million deal that pays Reader $22.5 million in the first season and $31.75 through two seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. The agreement makes Reader the highest-paid nose tackle in the NFL and a key player on the defense the Texans have to replace. 

The Texans worked before the 2019 season to bring back Reader, but the team capped on what they would pay Reader despite an early mark of $10 million per year for the nose tackle to return to Houston. The Texans were not willing to meet the demands allowing Reader to test the market and cash in a big way. 

Head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien, on a town hall meeting with season ticket holders, admitted they would not meet the financial needs of Reader. 

"I think we've done a great job with that of keeping guys on board," O'Brien said on the conference call. "There are certain guys that we just couldn't do it financially, and we would have loved to keep on board - D.J. Reader."

O'Brien continued, "We would have loved to keep D.J. Reader. We had good conversations with him and his representatives, but at the end of the day, we couldn't get that one done. So that's going to happen every single year."

The Texans signed veteran defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan, Jr. to help fill the void of Reader leaving to the Bengals. Expectations are for the Texans to continue to look for defensive line help in the 2020 NFL Draft. 

