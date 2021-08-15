Did Chris Conley Prove He's The Texans New No. 2 WR?

Chris Conley showed why he could be a stable playmaker for the Texans' offense this fall against the Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Texans veteran wide receiver Chris Conley displayed his superior athleticism Saturday night against the Green Bay Packers.

Conley consistently created separation, catching three passes for 36 yards from starter Tyrod Taylor on the Texans' opening drive at Lambeau Field. Conley also caught a 17-yard pass on third down for a first down on a pass from rookie quarterback Davis Mills, finishing with four receptions for 51 yards on four targets for the evening.

Signed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract that includes a $250,000 signing bonus, Conley, 28, has run the 40-yard dash in 4.35 seconds and a 45-inch vertical leap.

Conley has 191 career receptions for 2,484 yards and 13 touchdowns. He caught 40 passes for 471 yards and two touchdowns last season for Jacksonville.

The battle for the No. 2 wide receiver is looking to come down to Conley and rookie target Nico Collins. On Saturday, Collins showed off his size and frame with a 24-yard reception with Mills calling the shots under center.

Conley might be the more consistent of the two as of now. Throughout camp, the former Jags No. 3 option has looked consistent in his route-running and finishing routes at the highest point in coverage.

“Chris, he's a vet," Texans cornerback Terrance Mitchell said earlier this month. "He’s got a lot of knowledge. He tight, too.”

Conley was a 2015 Kansas City third-round draft pick from Georgia before spending the past two seasons in Jacksonville.

