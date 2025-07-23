Texans Daily

Texans WR Doesn’t Hold Back About New Coach

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins shared his thoughts on new offensive coordinator Nick Caley.

Jun 10, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley looks on during an NFL football minicamp at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Following their loss in the Divisional Round to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Houston Texans fired offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. Wide receiver Nico Collins revealed his thoughts on new offensive coordinator Nick Caley.

“Man you can just tell by his enthusiasm everyday he’s a great coach," Collins said.

Caley was previously a part of the offensive coaching staffs for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams.

Collins and Caley will look to elevate the Texans offense in the 2025 season. In 2024, Collins hauled in 68 receptions for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns. He is the number one wideout for C.J. Stroud, but will have more help this season.

Rookie wideouts Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel will provide Stroud with more options to target. Houston also acquired wide receiver Christian Kirk from the Jacksonville Jaguars and running back Nick Chubb to complement Joe Mixon in the backfield.

In the 2024 season, Stroud completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 3,727 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, while rushing for 233 yards.

With added weapons and a new offensive coordinator, Stroud and Collins should both benefit and have a great 2025 season.

