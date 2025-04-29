Texans Daily

Texans WR Signs 1-Year Deal With Steelers

The Houston Texans wideout found a new home with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jared Koch

Dec 15, 2024; Houston Texans wide receiver Robert Woods (2) runs onto the field before the game against the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
A Houston Texans wide receiver from last season has found a new home for 2025.

According to multiple sources, former Texans wideout Robert Woods has signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Woods, the 12-year league veteran, spent the past two seasons with Houston, suiting up for 29 games and starting in 15 of them. During his 2024 campaign, Woods put together 20 catches for 203 yards through for total starts.

Following the Texans' recent draft and their moves to pick up a pair of Iowa State receivers in Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel on day two, there was a writing on the wall for this core of Houston pass catchers to get younger. The team did just that by letting former All-Pro Stefon Diggs walk earlier this offseason, and now, Woods is on his way to Pittsburgh.

Woods will join a Steelers receiving core looking a bit different from a year ago, with a room including George Pickens, newly-traded DK Metcalf, and other pieces like Calvin Austin, Roman Wilson, and Scotty Miller.

As for the Texans' outlook for next season, they'll roll out a group consisting of the two aforementioned rookies, newly-added Christian Kirk, and, of course, C.J. Stroud's favorite target in Nico Collins.

Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is a sportswriter and editor covering the NFL and NBA for the On SI network since 2023. Jared currently lives in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

