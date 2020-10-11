SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Texans Finally Break Losing Streak, Defeat Jaguars 30-14 In Crennel's Debut

Matt Galatzan

HOUSTON - Sitting winless and coming fresh off of the firing of their former head coach and GM, Bill O'Brien, the Houston Texans were able to snag their first win of the season on Sunday, taking down the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-14 at NRG Stadium.

“The win was huge, particularly the way we started the season,'' said Texans interim head coach Romeo Crennel.

From the opening kickoff, the Texans in many ways looked like a completely rejuvenated team with Crennel at the helm, and with holdover coordinator Tim Kelly calling the shots offensively. 

Meanwhile, defensively, the Texans were flying to the ball, getting pressure on the quarterback, finishing tackles, and sticking in coverage. 

As a team, they allowed just 75 yards on the ground and sacked Jags QB Gardner Minshew three times, hitting him five additional times. They also forced their first turnover of the season when running back James Robinson fumbled on a broken play, and J.J. Watt recovered. 

Offensively, the Texans put on a show, with QB Deshaun Watson throwing for 359 yards and three touchdowns (easily his most productive game of the season), and allowing just one sack on the afternoon. Watson also completed 71.4% of his passes and hit eight different receivers on the afternoon.

Meanwhile, his running game supported by having its most productive game of the year as well, running for 129 total yards as a unit, with David Johnson leading the way with 17 carries for 96 yards. 

Perhaps the most relieving stat of all, and perhaps the most vindicating number to fans, was the score, as the Texans reached the 30-point threshold offensively for the first time since in 363 days when they took down the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs 31-24 at Arrowhead Stadium on October 13th of 2019. 

The Texans will have a chance to put together their first winning of the season next weekend when they travel to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Assuming the Titans find a solution to their COVID-19 issue, it will be the first matchup of the season between the two teams.

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'It Attacks Your Pride': Porous Texans Brace For Jags Visit

'It Attacks Your Pride': The Houston Texans Porous Run Defense Braces For The NFL Week 5 Jags Visit

Mike Fisher

Dabo Shouldn’t Want Texans Job - And Here’s Why

Whether at the college or professional level, head coaching searches can always be counted on to provide unnecessary drama and unfounded rumors. Let’s examine Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, protege Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans

Matt Galatzan

'Impossible': Here's Why Texans Traded DeAndre Hopkins - McNair

'Impossible': Here's Why The Houston Texans Made The Much-Criticized DeAndre Hopkins Trade, Per Cal McNair

Mike Fisher

Behind Enemy Lines With JaguarReport's John Shipley

Texans Daily and JaguarReport got together over the weekend for a Q&A ahead of this Sunday's matchup between the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars

Matt Galatzan

Cowboys Ex QB Among Texans Workouts

Dallas Cowboys Ex QB Cooper Rush Among Houston Texans Workouts

Mike Fisher

Texans Roster Moves: Two Elevated As Injuries Take Their Toll

The Houston Texans have elevated linebacker Nate Hall and safety Jonathan Owens from the practice squad as injuries on defense may require them both to suit up on gameday.

Anthony R Wood

Inside the AFC South: Position Group Expectations, Texans & More

Inside the AFC South: Position Group Expectations for the AFC South division

Matt Galatzan

Injury Report: Five Texans Questionable Vs. Jaguars

Houston head coach Romeo Crennel has five questionable players to decide on come Sunday as the Texans host AFC South divisional Rivals the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Anthony R Wood

Texans' Romeo Crennel's Message Is Simple: Trust Your Teammate

Houston Texans interim head coach Romeo Crennel said on Friday in the buildup to this weekend's game hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars that they key to defensive improvements is focusing on your job and trusting your teammates.

Anthony R Wood

How to Watch: Jaguars vs Texans - 'A New Era?'

After yet another disappointing loss this past weekend, the Houston Texans take the field on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, facing a must-win situation ... and a 'new era'

Matt Galatzan