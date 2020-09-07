SI.com
The 4 Reasons Why Peter King Views Texans As Non-Contenders

Mike Fisher

41, 38, 35, 51.

Peter King, the long-time NFL analyst writing at ProFootballTalk.com, predicts the Baltimore Ravens will be the best team in the AFC. Understandable.

He predicts the Tennessee Titans will be the best tram in the AFC South. Even the most ardent fan of the Houston Texans will admit that can be understood, too.

King writes at great length here about his 2020 NFL thoughts as we enter a new season, thoughts that always have value and weight. And as it regards the Texans, the four items with gravitas are ...

41, 38, 35, 51.

King states that these four numbers are "significant'' as they are the "point totals for foes in four of the Texans’ last nine games,'' adding, "and I don’t see how their defense is much better.''

It is King's view that "Tennessee has something special,'' and he rattled off the familiar offensive standouts of the Titans - Ryan Tannehill "when in a clean pocket'' and running back Derrick Henry - and then of course adds Jadeveon Clowney, noting that no contending teams' defense needed that sort of addition more than the Titans did.

But we wonder if there isn't just a little bit of cherry-picking going on here. That "51'' stands out like a sore thumb; that's the infamous number given up last year in the playoffs in a Houston loss to the eventual champion Kansas City Chiefs.

But is allowing, say, 35 points and 38 points in a couple of late-season 2019 games, really significant in 2020? Because if so ... 

The Titans should be coming under fire. Because they did the exact same thing in a couple of late-season 2019 games. Tennessee lost to the Chiefs in their final game of last season by giving up 35. A month before that, they gave up 38 to the Saints.

READ MORE: Texans & AFC South: Each Team's Biggest Do-Or-Die Game

So in two of the Titans' last five games, they gave up too many points, just as the Texans did in four of the last nine games.

Our mathematical conclusion, therefore: There are some fine reasons to dismiss the Houston Texans and to promote the Tennessee Titans in 2020. But giving up 35 and 38 points in late-season 2019 games cannot be among them - or else you'd have to dismiss both teams.

