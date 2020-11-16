Houston Texans Spoiler Alert: This article will contain many criticisms that have been used every week this season as very little has improved since Week 1. ... a "Good, Bad and Ugly'' fact that is as frustrating to chronicle as it is to read ...

The Houston Texans fell short on a rainy day against the Browns in Cleveland, as coach Romeo Crennel's team lost 10-7 in what might henceforth be known as 'The Snooze Bowl.' When the highlight of a game is an impressively-stubborn pigeon waltzing around the field as the play goes on just feet away, you know this game film isn't destined to be an insomnia cure.

The Good

In a game in which the two teams failed to reach 300 passing yards combined, there is little to boast about.

Deshaun Watson had by far one of his quieter days as Texans signal-caller, completing 20-30 for 163 yards and one touchdown. Naturally, his receivers didn't have the best of days, with Randall Cobb leading the group with 41 yards on three receptions.

The offensive line was decent in pass protection, allowing just two sacks, and they were also marginally improved in run blocking as Duke Johnson rushed for 54 yards on 14 carries. Perhaps not mind-blowing numbers, but in the absence of David Johnson, Duke had a solid game showing he is arguably the better all-around back as he pounded his way through the Browns' defense on a few occasions including one 23 yard run that is worth rewatching.

On defense, the most productive playmaker was linebacker Zach Cunningham, who led the team with 14 tackles, as defensive end Carlos Watkins, chipped in with a towering defended pass and defensive tackle Corey Liuget came up with his first sack for Houston.

It is also worth noting the improved punt and kick returns from Houston compared to weeks gone by. The Texans finally benched DeAndre Carter barring one punt return, with wide receiver Will Fuller returning a punt for 13 yards and running back C.J. Prosise looking good as a kick returner with a long of 24 yards.

The Bad

Here we go. Starting on offense it was an unusually mixed bag from left tackle Laremy Tunsil. Easily one of the top tackles in the NFL, Tunsil allowed a sack and drew a penalty as defensive end Myles Garrett worked his magic on him.

The run blocking, while improved, still left a great deal to be desired as Duke was left with very little room to work with. On a day as wet and windy as Sunday, the ground game needed to be a central part of their offense but as has been the story all season, this simply isn't something this unit seems capable of.

Cobb may have led the team in receiving yards, but a dropped pass on third-and-goal in the second quarter and a dropped pass on third-and-five in the fourth quarter were both costly.

This offense was constructed to play around the strengths of Watson, his general passing ability, and particularly his deep throws. With the wind playing a huge part in Sunday's game, the Texans were always going to need to rely more heavily on the ground ... but they should have found more ways to get their tight ends involved underneath for short yardage to keep the offense moving when the run faltered.

Play-calling on offense was an issue yet again with questionable decisions from offensive coordinator Tim Kelly hampering them from the word go. Highlights included:

- Going for it on fourth-and-goal from Cleveland's two-yard line in the second quarter, when they could have gone for the field goal and tied the game.

- Running the ball on three straight plays after the Browns turned the ball over on downs, with 24 seconds left in the second quarter ... instead of airing it out and pushing to head into the half with a lead.

- Persistently attempting to run Duke up the gut despite eight previous games showing this line cannot create rushing lanes on the inside.

Move over to defense and the season-long issues continued.

There simply was no pass rush as the team registered just one sack and two quarterback hits. Sure, there were one or two plays from J.J. Watt, Whitney Mercilus, Corey Liuget and Vernon Hargreaves that showed their abilities to penetrate the line, but for the most part quarterback Baker Mayfield was left untouched.

Their run defense had been doing a decent job containing Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb for the majority of the game up until the end of the third quarter when the floodgates opened.

The Browns finished with 231 yards rushing, including a 59-yard run from Chubb at the end of the fourth quarter which he rounded off running out of bounds at Houston's one-yard line in order to allow his team to simply wind the clock down.

An optimist may look at their defensive stats and point out that they only allowed 132 passing yards. But the fact is that Cleveland's offense was as stale as Houston's for the majority of the game, they simply had a worse run defense in front of them that they were able to wear down enough to grind out a victory.

The Browns were able to win the one-on-ones all afternoon. Combine this with Texans chasing shadows as they racked up missed tackles one after the other, and they had no chance.

Summary

Another day at the office as far as the 2020 Texans are concerned. ... An underwhelming performance from an offense that should be doing considerably better when you look at their roster, and a defense that simply lacks talent and depth.

The now 2-7 Texans need to shake it off and focus on next week as they prepare to host the New England Patriots. That's another team that has yet to find an identity this year, meaning perhaps a third win of the season isn't unattainable for Houston ... though - Spoiler Alert! - we've written that before in this space.