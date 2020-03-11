State of The Texans
The Houston Texans 2020 draft picks are set

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans now know where they will be selecting heading into the 2020 NFL Draft. After the NFL passed out compensatory selections for the upcoming draft, the Texans will now have eight selections heading into draft day. 

The Texans sent their first round selection to the Miami Dolphins when the acquired both Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills. Also, they sent a third round selection to the Cleveland Browns to complete the trade for Duke Johnson and a third round selection for Gareon Conley. 

Texans 2020 Draft Picks

  • 2nd round (57th overall) 
  • 3rd round (90th overall) 
  • 4th round (from Miami 111th overall via Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills trade) 
  • 4th round (131st overall) 
  • 5th round (171st overall) 
  • 7th round (240th overall) 
  • 7th round (compensatory pick 248th overall) 
  • 7th round (compensatory pick 250th overall)

