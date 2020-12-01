SI.com
BREAKING: Bradley Roby Announces Six Game Suspension

CodyStoots

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans lost their best wide receiver to a six-game suspension for violating the league substance abuse policy. 

Now the team has lost its best cornerback as well. 

Texans cornerback Bradley Roby released a statement, similar to Will Fuller, saying he had violated the league's substance abuse policy. 

"I apologize to my family, my teammates, the Houston Texans organization, and the fans," Roby said. "A few months ago I unknowingly used a product that was contaminated with a banned substance by the NFL.

"I recognize it is my job to know and, be responsible for, everything I put in my body."

He is in the first year of a three-year $31.5 million contract with the Texans. Roby played under a one-year deal last season after coming to the Texans from the Denver Broncos. 

The seventh-year cornerback has three interceptions and 17 pass deflections spread over the course of the 22 games he has played for the team in the regular season and the playoffs. 

Vernon Hargreaves, Philip Gaines, rookie John Reid, Cornell Armstrong, and special teams ace Keion Crossen are the team's cornerbacks with Roby down. Eric Murray is essentially a cornerback the way he is used as well. Anthony Chesley is on the practice squad at cornerback and is available for the team to consider as well.

Roby will miss the remainder of this season and ado the season opener in the 2021 NFL season.

